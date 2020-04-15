How to Watch: Pro Motocross Watch Party, Behind the Bars, and MX Simulator

Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. Throughout the month of April, you have the ability to re-watch any round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from 2017, 2018, and 2019 and FREE access to nine different sports passes. For more information, check out the press release from MX Sports with the full details.
But there's much more out there. Here's some stuff to get a racing fix this weekend.
Behind the Bars—ATV GNCC
Behind the Bars, Episode 5: 2014 Ironman ATV's
In the Behind the Bars series, our staff plays old races and gets the riders that were in them to comment as they watch. This is like director's commentary on your favorite move.
This week's episode of Behind the Bars will go live at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST on Thursday, April 16. This episode highlights the Ironman GNCC race in the ATV division. The title comes down to the final race, the final lap, the final turn! Hear from the two riders in the fight.
Check it out below:
MX Simulator Pro Virtual SX
2020 MotoOption SX Series from Foxborough
The fastest motocross gamers in the world square off for Round 15 of the 2020 MotoOption MX Simulator SX series tonigh, Wednesday, April 15, from Foxborough. The broadcast will begin at 9:20 p.m. EST / 6:20 p.m. PST.
If you want to get involved with the series and learn more about the competition, visit Race Factory Gaming for more information.
Watch here:
Pro Motocross watch party
2011 Unadilla 250 Class Motos
In a championship that is coming down to the wire, Dean Wilson holds the 250 red plate going into Unadilla despite not having an overall wins to his credit on the season. Determined to turn it around, Wilson takes on Eli Tomac, Blake Baggett, and the rest of the field trying to knock him off the top of the points table.
In the 450 class, Chad Reed is losing steam in the championship chase following his Chadpult crash at Millville. This leaves, well, who else? It's The Ryans, of course, battling for the 450 points lead at Unadilla, but a young, fired up and aggressive Justin Barcia is about to jump into the 450 class, and he makes a loud entrance into the big class!
On the Pro Motocross Facebook page at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST, watch the second motos from Unadilla in 2011.
