How to Watch: Pro Motocross Watch Party, Behind the Bars, and MX Simulator

Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. Throughout the month of April, you have the ability to re-watch any round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from 2017, 2018, and 2019 and FREE access to nine different sports passes. For more information, check out the press release from MX Sports with the full details.

But there's much more out there. Here's some stuff to get a racing fix this weekend.

Behind the Bars—ATV GNCC

Behind the Bars, Episode 5: 2014 Ironman ATV's

In the Behind the Bars series, our staff plays old races and gets the riders that were in them to comment as they watch. This is like director's commentary on your favorite move.

This week's episode of Behind the Bars will go live at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST on Thursday, April 16. This episode highlights the Ironman GNCC race in the ATV division. The title comes down to the final race, the final lap, the final turn! Hear from the two riders in the fight.

Check it out below: