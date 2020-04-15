Since we are in some weird times right now with this quarantine stuff, I thought it could be something fun for all of you out there to learn a little about what each testing term means. What better way to get more in tune with your motorcycle than learning what the definition is to each term. If you listen to the Keefer Tested Podcast or read anything on keeferinctesting.com or Racer X Films in the future you will hear/see these testing terms being used. Some of you have emailed me and asked what the hell some of these terms mean, so below is your template. Hopefully you can use these to your advantage next time you are talking about your machine or need to get a certain point across to your suspension/chassis/engine tuner.

Part two: Engine Edition

If you missed part one of Keefer’s motorcycle language terms on suspension and chassis terms, make sure to check it out.

Empty: This term is shared with the suspension side of things as well, but when a rider says that at a certain point that his power feels empty, he could mean that it’s a little lean or it just feels flat. Empty refers to a feeling where there is no more pulling power, or the power just simply feels flat (not exciting).

Dirty Feeling: When a machine has a dirty feel to it that usually means the ECU/jetting is rich. A dirty feel means that the bike sputters, coughs, misses, etc., and most of the time it is due to a rich setting. Getting a dirty feeling delivery can also mean that your air filter element is clogged. You should clean it!