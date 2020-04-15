You might think racing at the highest levels is much different than what normal people like us will ever experience. In a sense, you’d be right. Budgets, pressure, and intensity are all much, much higher than what the vast majority of dirt bike enthusiasts could even imagine. But that’s not all there is to racing, and lately we’ve gotten some glimpses from the other side. Two new episodes of the Behind the Bars series show that whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, just having a good battle with your buddy is all that really matters.

Winning is always great, but we’ve all got that one friend we want to beat no matter what, and even finishing second to last is okay, so long as that one rival finishes last. That certainly seemed to be the case between Travis Pastrana and David Knight, who recently participated in a Behind the Bars episode in which they, and others, all watched the 2008 Triton GNCC from Florida via video conference. Yup, one time Pastrana showed up for a GNCC in the Florida sand, figuring his sand experience would be enough to help him beat Knight, the Grand National Cross Country Champion at the time. In addition to referring to Knight as a “Behemoth Ballerina” and “Tinkerbell in Andre the Giant’s body,” Pastrana explained that, while winning is always the goal, his main objective was just to beat Knight, no matter where he finished. Pastrana had already struggled big time against Knight in gnarly enduros like the Erzberg Rodeo. He thought he could take him in the sand, and he was succeeding early on too, until somehow getting off course and losing a ton of time.

“I had a pretty good lead and I got completely lost,” Pastrana said. “I turned around, got going backward, and then I was in fifth!”

That’s right, folks, even a National Champion like Pastrana can get mixed up. He also has the same kinds of rivalries with his pro friends that you do with your C-class cohorts.

“The goal was to stay ahead of Knighter,” Pastrana explained. “I was hoping he’d hit a tree.”

“If I remember right, it was somewhere near the end of the second lap that I passed you, Travis,” Knight replied. “We went into the woods and it was quite muddy. I remember seeing you and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get him!’ I was just dying to shout a load of abuse at you but you shot off on a tree root or something and into a tree.”