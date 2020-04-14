Win a Spot on the PulpMX Show with AC9, Proceeds Go to Ron Tichenor

Former factory Suzuki racer and our friend Ron Tichenor crashed recently and broke his back while teaching a MX school. Ronnie had surgery to stabilize his spine and is doing well but medical costs are high. We're trying to help him out with that.

You're bidding on an exclusive opportunity to sit in on a LIVE PulpMX Show recording with Adam Cianciarulo as an in-studio guest in Las Vegas, Nevada. Offer includes one (North America only) flight to Las Vegas and a two-night stay at a hotel and the opportunity be in-studio and a guest on the PulpMX Show with Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo.

Date to be determined and worked out amongst the winner, PulpMX, and AC.

Use this link to visit the eBay page.

Happy bidding and THANK YOU everyone!