Update on 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

The MX Sports #SafeToRace strategy has been created, and we will go racing when it is safe to race. At this point, as it relates to the AMA Amateur National program, we have several plans in place to move forward. Each plan has been developed based on an anticipated Safe to Race date. Please see below for a detailed plan of the scenarios:

Plan A: was adopted with the initial cancelation and postponement of the all Area Qualifiers thru the month of April.

Plan B: All Area Qualifiers will start at the beginning of May and run thru the first weekend in June. This will require several Area Qualifiers to run in the same region and on the same weekend. As part of this plan, the Regional schedule will be modified and include the July 4th weekend. The National at Loretta Lynn’s will race as scheduled. However, please know that if we cannot start racing in the first few weeks of May, we will have to move on to Plan C.

Plan C: Will begin by removing the Area Qualifier system and move to a Super Regional schedule. This would require Three Regional Championship events to run in each Region: A Youth, Amateur and Vet Regional. Several of the Youth Classes will be moved to the Amateur Regional and all of the Vet Classes will create the Vet Regional. The National at Loretta Lynn’s will race as scheduled.

Plan D: Will begin by removing the Area Qualifier and Regional Championship system and expand the National Championship into two weeks of racing. One week of racing for Youth and another week of racing for Amateur. This plan is a bit down the road and a lot can and will happen between now and then.

Loretta Lynn’s has been a seed bed for motocross racers around the globe. It’s soil has produced the icons of our sport and will continue to do so.

For more information on the AMA Amateur National, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.