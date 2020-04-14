MX Sports to Produce 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports, producer of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, is excited to announce the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship. This four-weekend, online tournament is the result of a unique collaboration between MX Sports, THQ Nordic, Rainbow Studios and MXO Sports and is designed to bring all the fun and competition of MX racing to fans at home.

The Online Championship will be played in Rainbow Studio’s MX vs. ATV All Out video game and begin this weekend, April 18 and 19, and run for four consecutive weekends ending on May 9 and 10. Players competing on Xbox® One will compete to qualify each Saturday during the championship, while players competing on PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system will compete to qualify each Sunday. Saturday’s qualifying races will take place on the RedBud MX track, while Sunday’s races will be held on the Washougal Motocross Park track. The final race for the Championship will take place on the legendary Loretta Lynn’s motocross track.

“During this time of stay-in-place orders and social distancing, nearly all of our riders are unable to ride their real motorcycles,” said MX Sports Event Director, Tim Cotter. “We are extremely happy to have created this fun and exciting platform that will provide a gateway for our athletes, as well as fans of the sport, to race the Loretta Lynn program virtually.”

Tim Cotter continued, “The folks at Rainbow Studios have created a realistic replica of the Pro Motocross National tracks and most importantly, Loretta Lynn’s. Our riders will get the true feeling of racing through the ten commandments, storyland, and the Thor sweeper just as if they are at the ranch during the first week of August.”