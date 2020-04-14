There’s a balance between not overloading on news, but still getting critical information when we need it. How did you help Ricky manage that?

I help Ricky manage the balance of the need-to-know things, such as what’s the next stage, how long is it, what are the conditions, what tire combination are we going to run? Are we going into sand, do we need to have a more aggressive tire, are we going to have a long pavement section, do we need to run a tire that’s going to last 800k or 500k? We discuss these types of things. On top of that, there’s another segment of okay, where are we at in the race? Say okay, we’re 20 minutes down or 40 minutes down, how are we gonna make that up in the next week? We strategize where you need to finish for the next stage. Do you need to gain a bunch of time, or do you need to not gain so much time [today] because the next stage is sand, and there’s gonna be a lot of following, and you can make up a lot of time in that type of section?

It’s kinda like a game of chess and strategy. You don’t always want to be the winner of that stage but you’re kinda gaging it based on what the next battle looks like. You take account of the stage conditions and your position and what the next stage is going to be.

Relating it back to what’s going on at the moment, is that you have to strategize this just like a long-distance race or rally. It’s like, okay, today everything’s okay with us. Do I really need to go to the store? Well, we’re okay. So, don’t take that risk. Don’t put yourself in that exposure if it’s completely not necessary. Even if it seems like it’s a faster route to get to where you need to go, it’s not always the safest. It might be a little more risky to go buy fresh food that than to eat the tortillas you’ve got at home! [Laughs]

I think dealing with this whole crisis is much like a rally because it’s important to sit back and not get so amped going after the next thing without thinking carefully about your next moves. Right now, that’s how we’re taking it—one day at a time. And hopefully we can make some good decisions during the day, which, in rally, is during the stage, you know? Hey, today we’re going to get up, we’re going to work on this project, we’re going to get this done, but we’re also going to take care of ourselves. We’re going to drink water, make sure we’re getting our supplements and drink lots of citrus. You know, just make some good moves like you will during the rally.

Straight across the board, it’s a similarity that’s quite amazing. The Dakar Rally in general, even without the crisis, is just like life. But I think right now you can actually really find some parallels in order to get through this thing and win the race.