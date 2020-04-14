The RTL (Race Leadership Team) consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT meets each Monday to review race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.

Here's the latest from the RLT meeting on Monday, April 13.

The following events originally scheduled for the weekend of May 2/3 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

May 2/3 Races

LLAQ NE Walden Motocross Wallkill, NY LLAQ SE South of the Border MX Hamer, SC LLAQ ME Log Road MX Bronson, MI LLAQ NC Motozone Tigerton, WI LLAQ SC Underground MX Kemp, TX LLAQ SW Club Moto Kauai Kapaa, HI GNCC Mountain Ridge Central City, PA

Pro Motocross:

The current Pro Motocross schedule consists of 11 rounds spanning from June 13th through September 5th.