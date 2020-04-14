A great percentage of racers are obsessive-compulsive to some degree. Their garages and closets are perfectly organized. They put their gear on the exact same way every time. Such habits appear as funny superstitions or just general weirdness. But the goal is much more substantial than that: the riders are trying to control some of the chaos.

“I’ve done some work with a sports psychologist, and I’ve read a bunch and learned a bunch,” says Jeff Emig. “All these wacky things that athletes do, put your right sock on before your left, or put your helmet on a certain way. All these things. When you do it in sequence—and I encourage all riders to do it—it sets markers in your brain. Your brain is actually like, ‘Okay, the last one hundred times we did this, this is what comes after it.’ It prepares you mentally. So routine is really important.”

The life of a professional motocross and supercross racer is a stresser. The regular performance pressure is obvious, because you must win to make a living, but then you multiply that by the danger of catastrophic injury, which is fairly unique to this sport. There are other major stresses, too, like traveling every weekend, managing money, sponsors, media, fans and appearances, but those are small in comparison to two big things that spike the adrenaline each a rider goes to the gate: the fear of failure, and the fear of injury.