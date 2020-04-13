A couple questions from the fans here, and this is usually about everyday stuff. With all the extra time, are there any shows on Netflix, any movies, any particular things that you’re watching or catching up on? Because we’re all kind of stuck in that same spot.

I started playing more video games, Supercross 3, with some of my friends back home.

Do you play as yourself? Are you yourself when you play?

Yeah. That’s a cool part of that video game. I’m able to pick myself, so that is super cool. I’ve been playing with my friends online. Other than that, a little bit of Netflix. That show Money Heist. It’s a Spanish show. But we’re done with it, so now I have to find another series. But there is a lot of things to watch this time.

Everyone has a strategy right now for watching the news. Some people want to know everything that’s going on, some people would rather not watch because it can be sad or depressing. You’re an international guy. Generally, when it comes to current events, do you look at some stuff French news and news from the United States?

Yeah, exactly. That’s exactly what I do. I watch the news once a day, but in the French and the American. I want to know what’s going to happen, and what’s going on back in France. My family is there. We have a lot of friends there. Like you said, if you watch it too much it kind of starts to get crazy. But you’ve got to be aware and make sure you respect the rules and make sure you do the right things for yourself but for everybody.

We hear you’re playing puzzles?

Because of Mathilde, yes. She thought about doing puzzles. It’s pretty funny because we get a lot of people sending us pictures or videos of their puzzles at home. My neighbors give us puzzles and stuff. We have close to maybe ten puzzles at home right now. We have done maybe four, I think. Mathilde wants to start making a competition between us two. She wants to do a puzzle, like 1000 pieces, and my puzzle would be like 500 pieces. She is so much better than me, so she wants to time each other and see who beats the other. But I’m afraid I’m going to lose anyway!

Bro, you really need to have some races to distract you and get away from some of this stuff!

[Laughs] Exactly.

Have you even gone to Baker’s Factory?

At the beginning I was, but now we all have to keep our distance. I was using the gym there. I have quite a bit of stuff at home. But I have all the cardio stuff. Anyway, I have a specific program for myself, from my physio, from Aldon. I have some exercises for rehab. So basically, I’ve been doing that on my own, because it’s my own workout. A few times we’ve been going out on the bicycle, but definitely limiting the groups.

I’m assuming the group cycling, do you guys ride kind of like that peloton style where you take turns who’s in the front and the back?

Kind of. We take pulls from each other. We go like once or twice a week. That’s the minimum we go.

You can’t really do that so much now, right? Is that too close for people to do that now?

A little bit. That’s why we don’t go very often.

For you, it has to feel like years since you were in a normal routine.

Yeah, that’s right. That’s why it’s been so strange. Definitely looking forward to obviously this whole situation with the virus to get back to normal. But also myself get back to normal with a strong knee. Confinement, you do that a week, two, maybe three, and then it started to get very strange. I’m definitely thinking about people that live in cities, especially back in Europe, in apartments and stuff. They can’t go outside. It’s been super tough. But we’ve got to stay strong all together and we’ll be back better all together.