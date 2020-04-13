Rick Johnson To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video April 13 at 1 p.m. EST

Five-time Pro Motocross Champion Rick Johnson will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video Monday, April 13, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Johnson will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. You can watch the Instagram Live on the Racer X Instagram account live or for 24 hours once it’s started you can watch the archive.

Johnson announced recently that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but he noted he was already 21 days (at the time he made the announcement) into the process and, “already past all the bad stuff.”

If you have questions for RJ, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.