And the training and sweat equity Cianciarulo has been investing in has also kept things positive and moving along to a better race day.

“Totally. It’s a way of life for most of us and I’ve basically been kind of training like a pro athlete since I was 14, so I don’t know what we can do now. it’s not like we can we go on vacation and kind of shut the mind of and do stuff like that. Everybody is kind of trapped in their house. I’m just doing everything I can to stay in shape, and like I said, I’m actually enjoying it and just waiting for everything to settle down.

“I think everybody is kind of trying to keep to themselves for the most part,” he continued. “You know, do our part and not be stupid and make things worse than they already are. Everybody has been laying pretty low. I know I’ve been spending a lot of time at the house. Luckily for me, we kind of have a solid little group and we’re able to kind of isolate ourselves when we are at the track, so I have still been going to the track a couple days a week. I’ve just been staying loose on the bike and riding some outdoors, but besides that, it’s just like it is for everybody else—just kind of chilling and laying low and trying to make the best of it.

“It’s always a game of training for an event, right? We always have that goal in mind, so now that there is not really a definite, for sure date where we can race, I think everybody is thrown off a little bit. I’ve kind of taken the stance of, ‘I really don’t know what else I would do if I didn’t train. This my life still.’ For me and training, I’m kind of keeping up with it. I haven’t really taken too much time off. For me, I love what I do so much that I would be less happy of a person if I didn’t train and I didn’t do that stuff. I’m taking it easy, for sure, but at the same time, I’m training and actually enjoying it. I guess there is not a whole lot of pressure right now because we don’t really know when we’re going to go racing, but for me, I’m just trying to be ready for that June date for the first Florida National. I think that is the tentative date and who knows if it will actually happen, but I’m going to be ready for it if it happens.”