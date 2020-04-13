Today we take a glance back in time a bit at some of the most popular Racer X Films videos we've ever done. Our YouTube channel has been the place to catch post race shows, bike builds, edits, and much more throughout the years.

With over 81 million views, we've had a lot of people watch what comes though the lenses of some of the best videographers. Not surprisingly, four of our top 10 most watched videos feature either Chad Reed or James Stewart. Also: two strokes!

10. Racer X Tested: 2013 CRF150R

A young Gage Schehr tests out the CRF150R at Pala Raceway (now Fox Raceway). Schehr, of course, now races professionally, but he ripped this four-stroke mini-cycle like it was nobodies business seven years ago.