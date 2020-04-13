Today we take a glance back in time a bit at some of the most popular Racer X Films videos we've ever done. Our YouTube channel has been the place to catch post race shows, bike builds, edits, and much more throughout the years.
With over 81 million views, we've had a lot of people watch what comes though the lenses of some of the best videographers. Not surprisingly, four of our top 10 most watched videos feature either Chad Reed or James Stewart. Also: two strokes!
10.
Racer X Tested: 2013 CRF150R
A young Gage Schehr tests out the CRF150R at Pala Raceway (now Fox Raceway). Schehr, of course, now races professionally, but he ripped this four-stroke mini-cycle like it was nobodies business seven years ago.
9.
Racer X Films: Yamaha 2015 YZ250
Who doesn't love a good video of two-stroke getting thrown around at speed? Scott Champion hopped aboard this YZ250 at Glen Helen Raceway back in 2014 and gave us some great footage.
8.
Epic James Stewart Supercross Practice
Fresh into the new decade, we caught James Stewart testing out at the Yamaha test track in Corona, California, between Anaheim 1 and Phoenix. Things wouldn't go well for Stew after this, but this video serves us a reminder that he was just as sharp as his 2009 season by this point.
7.
Racer X Motocross 250 Post-Show: Millville
Right in the middle of a wild 250 class championship battle in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross back in 2010, Jason Weigandt and David Pingree hopped on screen to break down the action from Millville. Viewers were also treated to Tevin Tapia blowing out a starting gate as well.
5.
2013 Pro Motocross Prep at Lake Elsinore
Prior to the start of the 2013 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship, we caught several riders preparing for the season out at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park. Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, Ken Roczen, and more made it a true pro day for testing prior to the first gate drop of the season.
4.
Racer X Films: James Stewart's Track
More Stew! Though this one comes from the middle of his 2009 championship run in supercross where we caught him training at his Haines City, Florida facility, chasing down fellow Yamaha 450 riders Josh Hill and Broc Hepler.
3.
Racer X Films: 125 All Star Race | 2019 Hangtown
Fans were always going to eat up raw footage of 125's racing on a pro motocross track, but it made it even better to have Ryan Villopoto be the star of the video. Here we see multiple angles of the first 125 All Star Race of 2019.
1.
Racer X Films: 2017 Pro Motocross Testing at Pala
Our most popular video comes in the form of another raw footage test day for the upcoming 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship. This one clocks in with over six million views. With the likes of Christian Craig, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Hill, Cooper Webb, and more testing out at Pala Raceway, we brought over seven minutes of pure motocross riding.
*Hero image courtesy of Rich Shepherd.