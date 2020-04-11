Watch: 1996 Broome-Tioga and Steel City 250 Class Motos

On Saturday, April 11, starting at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST, we're gonna party like the '90s with the final two rounds of 1996, the Broome-Tioga National from Binghamton, New York, and the Steel City National in Delmont, Pennsylvania. Watch the 250 Class motos from both races here, on the Pro Motocross Facebook page (our guys Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas will be live in the chat section), or on the Pro Motocross YouTube channel. Join us as we enjoy another great throwback race.