On Saturday morning, January 6, 2018, at Angel Stadium in Orange County, California, a young rookie racer from New York state named Justin Cooper stood beneath the pit awning of the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing team and took a long look around at things.

“This is my first professional supercross,” he mentioned. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid. It’s crazy to finally be here.” Cooper raced to a steady ninth place finish that night, but then came a career delay at his second-ever attempt at Monster Energy Supercross, knocking himself out at round two, in Houston.

He would return for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship that summer, and at that point, began racking up a run of consistency and championship-level results that hasn’t let up since. Second in the 2019 AMA 250SX East Region Supercross Championship and third in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Cooper looked to 2020 as his year to put it all over the top, explaining, “Basically, my goal is to be a title contender in 2020. I want to be fighting for the title and I want to be there to grab the #1 plate if I can. That’s definitely the goal. For myself, that’s what I go out there to do. You have to trust what you do and when it comes time to race, you’ve got to perform.”

Come the Anaheim opener in January 2020, Cooper exceled in winning the main event and forging ahead, hitting the podium four other times to find himself a scant seven points adrift of title leader and teammate Dylan Ferrandis. Cooper was once again in the title chase, until, well, the coronavirus found its way to the United States of America and pulled the plug on the bright lights of all of our major sports stadiums. In California and looking for ways to burn time off the clock, on Friday afternoon we crossed lines with the talented and driven Yamaha pilot.