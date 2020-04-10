Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing to pass the time as we continue this racing hiatus.

Episode 4 of this series comes in with Jalek Swoll and Jett Lawrence, who relive the first moto of the Open Pro Sport class at the 2019 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The two battled their way to the front of the pack and the race would go down to the very last second at the checkered flag! We brought them in to talk about the race and the crazy finish. This episode of Behind the Bars will premier this afternoon at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST. You can tune in to above to watch the premier or tune into the RacerTV YouTube page.