Racerhead #15

Here in the States we continue to await the announcement as to when Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be able to conclude its season, which of course was halted after 10 of 17 rounds, and with Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Honda’s Ken Roczen just three points apart. The area qualifiers for Loretta Lynn’s are all being postponed on a weekly basis, and we may soon have to go to a modified system of qualifying—depending on when any kind of racing and traveling can actually begin again.

Out in California there was something of a tempest stirred up when at least one track continued to operate, despite a statewide ban on nonessential activities and gatherings, and another track promoter apparently took it upon himself to let the authorities know. Two wrongs never make a right. As I told a couple of friends out there in the moto industry, I've never quite been able to understand the local SoCal motocross scene, so I don't know all the backstory and beefs that have built up over the years between these tracks. But I do believe that the sooner every track shuts down, the better, because that will help keep this thing from spreading more, and all of us will actually be able to get back out and ride sooner, tracks will reopen, and starting gates will go up and then drop again for some racing. In my personal opinion, the optics aren't very good for motocross in general if we're out there in groups of a couple hundred, doing practice laps and risking ambulance rides and ER visits when so many others are parking themselves until this all blows over. We all need to be on the same page as to when it’s safe to reopen the tracks and it’s #SafeToRace as the Racer Leadership team has been monitoring this whole pandemic and when we might all be able to return to some normalcy.

Ironically, the complete lack of any kind of on-track activity here where I live in Morgantown, West Virginia, led to what will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ride on High Point Raceway as it’s never been. Check out the photos! When the time finally comes, we're going to celebrate our collective return to normalcy (or as close as we can get to it) by holding a Racer X Ride Day for our readers and industry friends out on High Point, just up the road in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, and break in all of this beautiful green grass that came in this spring while the track sat idle, as ordered. We'll have more details as soon as we have a better idea of when it will all go down, but it’s going to be amazing!