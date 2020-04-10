Obviously, most privateers kind of rely on the racing side of things to help pay the bills a little bit. Now that we’re all on a hiatus with that, obviously Postmates has been helping, but has it been pretty difficult to work around that?

Yeah, so to speak. It kind of has been hard. Realistically you just don’t make enough to live in California. My girlfriend actually does make quite a bit of money herself. She’s a professional wedding photographer. So thankfully we have been safe because of her, in certain aspects. So, she’s been a huge help obviously on the financial side. I get out and do Postmates whenever I can and make money. So, I’ve been working hard even off the bike and stuff like that. It is tough, but everybody’s in the same boat.

Talk me through your season a little bit. First, I wanted to know what’s been the biggest positive you’ve taken away from these past few months?

The biggest positive I would say that I learned was probably no matter how much progress you have made in the past, let’s say like last season I made a lot of progress and going into the off-season I was kind of on a high note, and then you go into A1 and you get slapped in the face in the 450 class. It’s like, dang. I did have a little injury in the off-season, and I missed four or five weeks. Then we had a little bike situation where we didn’t fully have a program fully put together yet. That’s why we ended up racing 450s at A1 on the West Coast rounds. Our 250s were supposed to show up for West [Coast rounds], and then we got asked to do East [Region] because we needed more time. So, we kind of just jumped on the 450 and did it. I guess the biggest positive was no matter how much progress you have made, there’s still always room for more. I think that was a good thing for me to get a good grasp of.

Talking about riding the 450 right off the get-go and then having to change your focus and get ready for the 250 class on the East Coast, do you feel like that was in any way a hindrance at all? Or do you think that it just wasn’t clicking from the get-go with you?

It kind of just wasn’t clicking from the get-go. I never really felt completely at home with everything, on the whole situation with team, bike, whatever. I don’t know why that is. Every time I’ve rode a Honda since 2014, I haven’t really loved the bike. They’re not bad, by any means, but I never got on it like, “I love this thing.” I really did think that this year would change that because we would test stuff and do all that, but at the end of the day I never really felt like myself on the bike. So, I kind of struggled with it, even on my good days. Even when I felt good on the bike, I still wasn’t that great. I just think in general I struggled to feel confident on the whole situation.