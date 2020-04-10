Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. Throughout the month of April, you have the ability to re-watch any round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from 2017, 2018, and 2019 and FREE access to nine different sports passes. For more information, check out the press release from MX Sports with the full details.

But there's much more out there. This weekend our sister companies at Pro Motocross and Racer TV have some fresh content cooked up just like an Easter ham. You just have to watch em on your computer—social distancing and all.

Behind the Bars—Pastrana and Knight

Behind the Bars, Episode 3: The 2008 Triton GNCC

In the Behind the Bars series, our staff plays old races and gets the riders that were in them to comment as they watch. This is like director's commentary on your favorite move.

Last night, Behind the Bars, Episode 3: The 2008 Triton GNCC went live. Watch as Travis Pastrana, David Knight, Garrett Edmisten, Jason Weigandt, and more relive this classic race. Yes, Pastrana once raced a GNCC with the goal of beating Knight, the GNCC Champion at the time. Pastrana and Knight are well-regarded trash talkers so that makes for a fun episode.

Check it out below: