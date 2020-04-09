Watch: Behind the Bars, Episode 3: 2008 The Triton GNCC

Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing to pass the time as we continue this racing hiatus.

Tonight at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST, relive the 2008 The Triton GNCC in the premier of Behind the Bars, Episode 3: 2008 The Triton GNCC. Watch as Travis Pastrana, David Knight, Garrett Edmisten, Davey Coombs, Jason Weigandt, and more relive this classic race.