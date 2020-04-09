Even though it seems like decades since the last gate dropped at Daytona, it’s only been a single month. And as early as a few weeks ago riders were still going through the motions in their regular routines during the week. Laps were being turned with regularity, air filters were being cycled in and out, and testing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was starting to become a reality for some riders.

One of those riders was Chase Sexton, who is slated to move up to a 450 for the first time in his career this summer. The team announced the signing of Justin Brayton on a supercross-only deal for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Sexton would make the move up to the 450 Class of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. When it was announced Sexton would be making the jump so early in his career plenty of people were left wondering, something Sexton himself was well aware of. Well, in the latest episode of Red Bull Moto Spy, we were able to catch a glimpse of just how things were going early on.