Inside the JUNE issue of Racer X magazine
- Bike Week and the 50th Daytona Supercross marked the end of normal moto life—for now, at least.
- The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport and the world. Here’s what it could mean for our sport.
- Midway through his career, Kevin Windham was at his lowest point—and nearly stopped racing altogether.
- Brothers Grant and Stu Baylor look to take the off-road world by storm on their FactoryOne Shercos.
With four podiums and two wins in the first four rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton was in good position to defend his 250SX East Region title when the series went on hiatus and we selected him for the June cover.
The Last Best Week
In March, the motorcycling world gathered, as it always does, in Daytona Beach for Bike Week and the Daytona Supercross. Nobody knew how quickly things would change.
Lockdown
Literally days after Daytona, the entire world began shutting down amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, stopping almost every motorsport series in its tracks. For how long remains to be seen (read or listen).
Kevin Windham The Lost Seasons
Kevin Windham should have been on top of the world when he moved to factory Suzuki in 2001. Behind the scenes, though, his life and racing career were in shambles.
Those Baylor Boys
Meet FactoryOne Sherco’s Grant and Stu Baylor, the fastest brothers in the woods today.