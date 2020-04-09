Racer X Films: 2019 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build

We know there are plenty of folks who like to ride off-road and motocross and need a bike that can do both. In comes our 2019 Kawasaki KX250, big-bore edition!

Parts List:

Cylinder Works

3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Cometic Top-End Gasket Kit

www.cylinder-works.com

FMF Racing

Powercore Muffler

www.fmfracing.com

Supersprox

Front and Rear Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Factory Connection

Suspension Rebuild and Service

www.factoryconnection.com

Dunlop

AT81 Front (90/100-21)

AT81EX Rear (120/90-18)

MX33 Rear (100/90-19) for the track 

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Elite Perch, Factory II Stand, Front and Rear Brake Caps, Radiator Braces, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Oil Filter Cover, Engine Plugs, Titan Plastic Skid Plate 

www.worksconnection.com 

Renthal

971 Fat Bars, Grips

www.renthal.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Full Clutch Setup and Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

IMS

Large Fuel Tank

www.imsproducts.com

Uni Filter

Air Filter

www.unifilter.com 

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com     

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com 

Tusk

Front and Rear Disc, Complete Wheelset

www.tuskoffroad.com

Motion Pro

Titan Throttle Tube, Grip Glue 

www.motionpro.com

Enduro Engineering

Hand Shields 

www.enduroeng.com

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

