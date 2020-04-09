Racer X Films: 2019 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build
Build by Jay Clark
Words by David Pingree
Photos/Video by Simon Cudby
We know there are plenty of folks who like to ride off-road and motocross and need a bike that can do both. In comes our 2019 Kawasaki KX250, big-bore edition!
Parts List:
Interested in purchasing parts on this bike build? Click shop now to get started.
SHOP NOW
Cylinder Works
3mm Big Bore Cylinder Kit 269cc, Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Cometic Top-End Gasket Kit
FMF Racing
Powercore Muffler
Supersprox
Front and Rear Sprocket, Chain
Factory Connection
Suspension Rebuild and Service
Dunlop
AT81 Front (90/100-21)
AT81EX Rear (120/90-18)
MX33 Rear (100/90-19) for the track
Works Connection
Elite Perch, Factory II Stand, Front and Rear Brake Caps, Radiator Braces, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Oil Filter Cover, Engine Plugs, Titan Plastic Skid Plate
Renthal
971 Fat Bars, Grips
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch Setup and Outer Cover
IMS
Large Fuel Tank
Uni Filter
Air Filter
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
Tusk
Front and Rear Disc, Complete Wheelset
Motion Pro
Titan Throttle Tube, Grip Glue
Enduro Engineering
Hand Shields
CUD_7965 Simon Cudby CUD_7966 Simon Cudby CUD_7970 Simon Cudby CUD_7972 Simon Cudby CUD_7975 Simon Cudby CUD_7978 Simon Cudby CUD_7981 Simon Cudby CUD_7983 Simon Cudby CUD_7984 Simon Cudby CUD_7988 Simon Cudby CUD_7993 Simon Cudby CUD_7994 Simon Cudby CUD_7997 Simon Cudby CUD_8061 Simon Cudby CUD_8071 Simon Cudby CUD_8084 Simon Cudby CUD_8087 Simon Cudby CUD_8132 Simon Cudby
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.