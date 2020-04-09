Jeff Emig To Join Pro Motocross Instagram Live Video April 10 at 1 p.m. EST

Two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion Jeff Emig will join Jason Weigandt on the Pro Motocross Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Friday, April 10, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Emig will answer questions posed from Weigandt, talk about his 1996 season, and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. You can watch the Instagram Live on the @ProMotocross Instagram account live or for 24 hours once it’s started you can watch the archive.

If you have questions for Jeff, submit them to the @ProMotocross Instagram story.