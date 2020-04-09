With no racing happening, the focus of the weekly Injury Report has shifted from reporting new injuries and rider statuses solely to keeping you up to date on how riders are recovering from existing injuries. But other than a few changes, like Joey Savatgy, Fredrik Noren, and Justin Brayton getting back on the bike, there hasn’t been much new info to be had lately. So this week, instead of simply reposting a nearly identical report from last week’s Injury Report feature, we checked in with a pair of riders whose injury situations are uniquely interwoven with the current, unscheduled hiatus.

Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire both are dealing with knee injuries: Smith tore his ACL in Daytona, while Hampshire came into the season with an injured knee and planned to push through the injury for supercross but has now opted to use the downtime to have it surgically repaired.

“It’s coming along pretty well,” Smith said of his injury. “I’m seeing a good bit of improvement each day of physical therapy. That’s a really nice feeling, especially after my wrist injury last year that felt like it was never going to heal.”