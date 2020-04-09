Eli Tomac has the points lead in the now-stalled Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, but he doesn't want to merely be handed a #1 plate—he wants to race it out and earn it. Jason Weigandt talks to Eli to discuss that championship picture, how Eli plans to approach the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, his current day-to-day schedule, and the upcoming due date of his first child.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.