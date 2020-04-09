Exhaust Podcast: Eli Tomac

Exhaust Podcast Eli Tomac

April 9, 2020 12:30pm


Eli Tomac has the points lead in the now-stalled Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, but he doesn't want to merely be handed a #1 plate—he wants to race it out and earn it. Jason Weigandt talks to Eli to discuss that championship picture, how Eli plans to approach the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, his current day-to-day schedule, and the upcoming due date of his first child.

If you prefer to read the interview Weigandt did with Tomac, read part one and part two below:

