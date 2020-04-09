Deals of the Week: April 9, 2020

Deals of the Week April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020 1:45pm

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Sunstar Chain & Aluminum Sprocket Combo, Scott Prospect Goggles, and the Seven 2020 Vox Combo all with discounted prices. We also have a deal on the Racer X drawstrin bag this week. Click the products below and order today!

Sunstar Chain & Aluminum Sprocket Combo

$97.50 - 10% Off

The MotoSport.com Sunstar Chain & Aluminum Sprocket Combo includes ONE Steel Countershaft (Front) Sprocket, ONE Aluminum Rear Sprocket, and your choice of ONE Premium Drive Chain.

SHOP NOW

Scott Prospect Goggles

$89.96 - 10% Off

After four years of incredible success, SCOTT is pushing the limits of goggle design again one step further. The 2021 Prospect Goggle is here and has everything what you are looking for: Perfected features such as the No Sweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT lens lock system, articulating outriggers and much more. Get one of the new and fashionable designs and defend your vision during your unwavering pursuit of victory.

SHOP NOW

Seven 2020 Vox Combo - Paragon

$108.80 - 20% Off

The following items are included with the Seven 2020 Vox Combo:

  • Seven Vox Jersey - Paragon

  • Seven Vox Pants - Paragon

  • Seven Annex Gloves - Dot

SHOP NOW

DRAWSTRING SWAG BAGS

$10.00 - 33% Off

Tired of carrying around all your crap? Throw it in our bag....and carry that around, instead.

SHOW NOW

MYSTERY BOX

$50.00 - 60% Off

Do you love a great deal? Have we got one for you! This is a mystery pack of 5 random t-shirts taken from our inventory of new old stock. These shirts are no longer in print which makes them vintage! Over a $125 value!

Very limited quantities, when these are gone, they're gone forever!

SHOP NOW

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now