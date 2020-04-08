Racer X Films: 2019 Arlington Race Examination

With a limited selection of Denver Supercross races to look back at over history, we instead decided to snag one of the best races from last year to revisit today. Everyone remembers the closest finish in supercross history* last year at Arlington, but perhaps you forgot what led to this milliseconds.

*Officially the closest supercross finish since 2003, when margin of victory started being tracked.

We examine Eli Tomac's unusual fall while running second in the main event behind Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb's late charge, why Roczen didn't "defend" in the last turn, and more from a wild 450SX main event.

The 250SX main event also had a couple of unusual twists and turns like Alex Martin getting flopped to the ground by Mitchell Oldenburg and Chase Sexton having problems on wall jumps twice.