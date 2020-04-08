With racing at a standstill, the next tentative milestone for most of the sport’s athletes comes in June, when Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is scheduled to get underway. But what about for those riders who are supercross only, like the TiLube Honda Racing team? There’s only so much training that can be done, and even riding has been abbreviated in order to minimize the risk of ending up inside a hospital during these infectious times. On top of all that, just about all everyday activities are under serious restriction. To get a better idea of supercross only life is like we dialed up Jordan Bailey, who, not surprisingly, was available to chat.

Racer X: Jordan, what’s up? What have you been up to since Daytona?

Jordan Bailey: Well, I stayed riding obviously for a few weeks after Daytona, not knowing exactly what was going to happen. But in the last couple weeks I’ve only ridden here and there. Where I live in Orlando, the whole state of Florida is in lockdown, so I’m up here in Georgia at the Millsaps Training Facility [MTF]. The TiLube Honda team is supercross only, so as of right now I don’t have any plans to race in the summer. So the riding has just been here and there just to stay in riding shape. Really I’ve just been hanging out, working out, golfing, and trying not to get sick.

Some guys aren’t really riding just because they don’t want to risk breaking a bone and having to be in the hospital while this whole Corona thing is going on. Has that deterred you from riding at all?

I’ve definitely heard that, and it is something I for sure think about, but obviously we do a dangerous sport and getting hurt is never good. Here in Georgia, we’re in a small town and we don’t have as many cases here so I don’t have to be as worried as if I were in Orlando. But it’s definitely something I’ve thought about. This is really not a good time to be in need of medical attention.