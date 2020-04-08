What about Supercross Futures? You did St. Louis and Tampa?

Not exactly full St. Louis. I wasn’t really ready because two days before I tripped in the yard and re-cracked my collarbone. So that really sucked. I raced with a broken collarbone, but I got second so that was good enough, I guess. I was pretty happy to come out of there without anything worse than that and not hurt it any worse, and at least be able to go to Monster Cup and qualify. In Tampa in Supermini 1 I got a second or third place finish, and then Supermini 2 I got a fourth. Someone who finished in front of me was already qualified, so they didn’t count. They take top three, so I got into Supermini 2 as well. They only had one mini senior class there, I’m pretty sure. So, I got a bad start and went down. Got back to second. I should have won, but it is what it is.

Do you talk much with riders that you are normally racing with at Loretta’s or at any of these nationals in this time?

Obviously, we can’t go and talk to them in real life because they don’t live close, and I guess we’re supposed to stay here anyway. They all play video games too, so I do hang out with them on there and talk to some friends and just play MX Simulator, a little bit of Fortnite, and [Tom Clancy's] Rainbow Six [Siege] and have some fun with them on there while we can’t in real life.

How did you get into racing?

My mom actually raced a long time ago when she was a kid, about my age. She raced dirt bikes and my grandpa was a professional street bike racer. He owns a motorcycle dealership [Lake Hill Motors]. So, it’s just in my blood. I don’t think I really had a choice.

Your grandpa raced street bikes?

It was just Superbike because he raced Daytona and stuff. Third at the Daytona 200 one time. He was pretty pumped on that, because the year before he broke his leg at one of the races and he was pretty pumped to come back and get third.