MX Sports State of the Sport Address Today at 3 p.m. EST
MX Sports invites you to join us today at 3 pm EST for a special Loretta Lynn MX Facebook Live with Event Director Tim Cotter, who will go over the various options for the Area Qualifiers, Regional Championships and the National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.
MX Sports wants to be as transparent as possible during this current situation, therefore every Monday the Race Leadership Team (RLT), which consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing, have been updating racers and their families with RLT Competition Bulletins. The RLT will reconvene each Monday to review the upcoming race schedule, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible. Check out the latest RLT Competition Bulletin by clicking, HERE.
About the Race Leadership Team (RLT):
The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.
The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.
Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.