MX Sports State of the Sport Address Archive

Earlier today in a Facebook Live video on the Loretta Lynn MX Facebook page, Event Director Tim Cotter discussed the options in place for the Area Qualifiers, Regional Championships and the 2020 National Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. A full press release with the information Cotter discusses in the video will be available shortly.

MX Sports wants to be as transparent as possible during this current situation, therefore every Monday the Race Leadership Team (RLT), which consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing, have been updating racers and their families with RLT Competition Bulletins. The RLT will reconvene each Monday to review the upcoming race schedule, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible. Check out the latest RLT Competition Bulletin.

About the Race Leadership Team (RLT):

The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT will reconvene next Monday to review the race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.