Dean Wilson has seen his fair share of injuries throughout his career. Four ACL surgeries, numerous shoulder injuries, etc., but every time he’s made it his goal to come back stronger than he was beforehand. In his latest YouTube video, Deano shares the story of overcoming his most recent injury—what he called the worst pain ever—and one he said almost made him hang up his boots.

Because the track would be raced both directions at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, the build of every jump would also need to be a landing when the flow of the track switched the opposite way and vice versa for the landings to become jumps. It was interesting to see the two-way track idea come to fruition by the time riders hit the track for media day and eventually race day. There was one section, though, that required prefect execution because of the unusual knuckle on a tabletop landing (since it was peaked as a takeoff the other direction). In the middle of a hot lap during qualifying, Wilson caught just enough of the knuckle on the tabletop landing while going for the big quad-double section.

Wilson clipped the landing off the tabletop with both his front and rear wheel, which caused him to buck forward and hit the takeoff for the double with all of his weight over the forks. He launched off the double and let go of his bike before getting thrown to the dirt in Sam Boyd Stadium hard on his left side.