Peter3

1) A month ago, I accidentally way overjumped a small kicker at LACR and dropped about 15 feet to flat. I dropped the rear end to help the hit, but it just bottomed the rear, then bottomed the front, then bottomed my chin on the bars. What could I have done differently?

2) My ‘16 YZ450 has stock gearing. Second is too short and third is too tall. Should I buy a power tuner or just play with gearing? Or both?

Peter3,

Mistakes are going to happen and you’re going to be over jumping a lot more kickers in your time. It sounds like what you did was exactly what you’re supposed to do, but you forgot one thing. Tighten up your core, bend your legs slightly and loosen up your arms. It sounds like you were stiff in all the wrong areas. Don’t worry, it happens!

I ran 13/50 gearing on my 2016 YZ450 and ran third gear more through corners. Going to a 49 tooth didn't help much, so putting a 50 on helped me just leave it in third gear more.

Oscar

Good day Kris! I have a 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450. I thought about buying a 2019 Yamaha 450F, but I’m 6’1” and with my long legs it doesn't feel comfortable to stand up. The only thing I don't like about the Suzuki is its BFRC shock. If I put the RM-Z250 shock on will it be enough to actually feel it? And I also want to know if with a Vortex ECU will help make the yellow bike handle better? I’m a 43-year intermediate veteran.

Oscar, The RM-Z250 shock is much better and can make the 450 calmer when off throttle (deceleration). The RM-Z450 will have less kicking and less feedback to the rider, which can make the bigger Suzuki easier to manage when the track gets rough.

The Vortex helps mid-top end pulling power and if mapped correctly, is a great addition to this bike. The Vortex ECU can help make the Suzuki feel lighter coming into corners as well as give the chassis a slightly less rigid feeling on acceleration bumps. This is all because of the freer feel that Vortex ECU provides.

Aussieblue

Hi Kris, I really think it's time the AMA, MX Sports Pro Racing, and Feld get behind the 250 two-strokes racing with the 250Fs like we do in Australia. What do you think? The sport’s going to need something moving forward, if the amount of bikes, gear and trailers for sale is anything to go by.

Aussieblue,

While I am not going to argue that getting two-strokes more into AMA Pro Racing can’t hurt, I also think it will not change the sport as much as you may think. Most of the top riders are going to want to race a 250F compared to a two-stroke anyway, so at minimum you may see some LCQ bubble type riders’ race two-strokes because they think it could be an advantage. Manufacturers will not put their top riders on one of their two-strokes (if they even make one) because most riders would refuse to ride one, especially if they only hop on for a couple of weeks! It is simply much harder to go faster on a two-stroke than it is a four-stroke. I can see doing the two-stroke in the 250F class on the amateur scale (which is already the case in some races), but as far as professional motocross racing goes, we will not see that happen in a very long time, if ever again.