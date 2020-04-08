If you’re looking for some video entertainment to fill up an hour of your week, then look no further than our new Racer X Films series, Race Examination. In these videos, we took a closer look at the racing action so far in 2020, plus, we’ve since looked through some older races to hold us over during the current racing hiatus.
Each week, we take the Monster Energy AMA Supercross highlights and offer a deeper dive with slow motion, analytical and statistical breakdown of the races, and a more in-depth way to soak up some of the things you may have missed so far. So, sit back and flip through our 13 Race Examination videos thus far.
2020 St. Louis
Our first ever Race Examination broke down the key line Ken Roczen used to take the lead and open up a gap back in St. Louis. It started with a better drive out of a corner, which led to a bigger leap, and a whole bunch of time. That, coupled with another rough start from Eli Tomac, helped Roczen claim his first win since his 2017 injury.
2020 Anaheim 2
Dylan Ferrandis versus Christian Craig. Nothing more needs to be said.
2020 Glendale
The first Triple Crown race of the 2020 season saw a lot of things happen. But perhaps you missed how awful of a night Zach Osborne had during the melee in the desert. Part of Zach’s problems stemmed from a brutal first turn crash between Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Bogle, which we also breakdown in the video. Using slo-mo, we’ll show you exactly how deep AC drove it into turn one. We also look at Austin Forkner making up time with a key quad in the first rhythm lane and how that may have contributed to his second win of 2020.
2020 Oakland
Justin Hill has been taking out some frustrations on unsuspecting Tuff Blox before the main events in 2020 and we get a glimpse of that here. We also see what Cooper Webb did to pass Ken Roczen in the final turn of the race for second place, a giant pileup in the 250 main event, and another pass from Dylan Ferrandis that resulted in a chorus of boos.
2020 San Diego
Two great races in each class gave us some good talking points from round six. First, we look at Cooper Webb running down and passing Adam Cianciarulo before looking at a similar battle for the win in the 250SX class between Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis.
2020 Tampa
The first round of the 250SX East Region provided a deep sand section that claimed several riders and nearly claimed eventual race winner Eli Tomac. He would best it and pass his teammate Adam Cianciarulo for the lead with a line not many people saw early in the race. We also look at some first lap contact between Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates in the 450SX main event, Jordon Smith having a wild ride, and Cianciarulo having a rough go of it in the whoops.
2020 Arlington
The dragons back in Arlington claimed several riders on the night and we look at why that may have been the case. Similar to Osborne at Glendale, Jordon Smith had a night he’d rather not remember in Arlington and we look at his wild ride. Then, we finish off on a positive with a pair of Hondas making the whoops look so effortless.
2020 Atlanta
One of the more dramatic races of the season so far, Eli Tomac wakes up the beast that is Justin Barcia before colliding with Blake Baggett and putting him way back. His late charge falls short of knocking Cooper Webb off a highly unlikely podium, but the fireworks aren’t done yet. We also see Dean Wilson having no luck with his teammate Jason Anderson, and RJ Hampshire knocking a Tuff Blox into Jeremy Martin’s path.
2020 Daytona
It what is so far the last bit of racing we have had in 2020, we also saw one of the closest finishes of the season. We look at Eli Tomac’s fortunate ending to his heat race that could have cost him dearly if things went a different way. He would run down Ken Roczen in the main event and we see how he got it done. Then, we look at Jordon Smith getting together with Shane McElrath early in the main event before comparing Eli Tomac’s and Garrett Marchbanks’ burnout techniques.
2002 Indianapolis
With the 2020 Indianapolis Supercross being canceled, we dove back to 2002 where Travis Pastrana, Ricky Carmichael, and David Vuillemin are debating a victory. Oh, and a young Chad Reed also may have won on that night as well.
1998 Pontiac
Following along with looking back at old races from the same round we would have had in 2020 [Detroit], we dive back to the 1998 Pontiac Supercross where Jeremy McGrath has one of the more forgettable nights of his career. Oh, and a young Ricky Carmichael may have won on that night as well.
2012 Seattle
A night of supercross with memories that shine bright as the smile on the face of the man who would win. It was his one and only 450SX victory. But do you remember Ryan Villopoto tearing his ACL at this race? How about Eli Tomac and Dean Wilson going at each other in the 250SX main event?
2019 Arlington
With little to discuss in the history of supercross in Denver, we instead looked back at the closest finish in supercross history from the Arlington race a year ago. The moments that led to Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen crossing the finish line just 0.028 seconds apart will be discussed for years to come, so we look at how that all happened here.