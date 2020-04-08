If you’re looking for some video entertainment to fill up an hour of your week, then look no further than our new Racer X Films series, Race Examination. In these videos, we took a closer look at the racing action so far in 2020, plus, we’ve since looked through some older races to hold us over during the current racing hiatus.

Each week, we take the Monster Energy AMA Supercross highlights and offer a deeper dive with slow motion, analytical and statistical breakdown of the races, and a more in-depth way to soak up some of the things you may have missed so far. So, sit back and flip through our 13 Race Examination videos thus far.

2020 St. Louis

Our first ever Race Examination broke down the key line Ken Roczen used to take the lead and open up a gap back in St. Louis. It started with a better drive out of a corner, which led to a bigger leap, and a whole bunch of time. That, coupled with another rough start from Eli Tomac, helped Roczen claim his first win since his 2017 injury.