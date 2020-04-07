2002

The years of 2001 and 2002 were tumultuous for AMA Supercross. First, AMA Pro Racing, the for-profit subsidiary of the nonprofit American Motorcyclist Association, decided to put the organization and production of the series out to bid. This did not make Clear Channel, the promoter at the time, very happy. A Chicago-based music and events promoter named Jam Sports put in a bid, and AMA Pro Racing sold the rights to them. This infuriated Clear Channel. They responded by calling the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, or International Motorcycling Federation) and asking if they would sanction their series, because they had no intention of getting out of the business just because the AMA found a new dance partner. The FIM said yes, and that in turn infuriated the AMA. It all ended up in a lawsuit and a much different and boring story than you probably care to know.

The collateral damage/opportunities of the whole deal led to the the FIM getting involved with supercross—a discipline of racing they never could get a grasp on—and Clear Channel would finally get to try doing some races overseas. The U.S.-based teams were not thrilled with the prospect of racing abroad, as their budgets almost entirely come from the domestic market. They were even less thrilled when it was announced that the first two rounds of what was now a combined series—THQ AMA Supercross, as well as the FIM THQ World Supercross GP Championship—would take place in the early weeks of December 2002. Clear Channel had to do a lot of lobbying to get everyone to go, and they did not quite get everyone—Team Honda stayed home, which meant the defending champion Ricky Carmichael would not be racing the early rounds in Europe. He and the team decided to focus on the AMA parts of the series and forego the FIM sidecar version. (Yes, there would be two different series to keep track of, with separate points, and two different champions if it worked out that way.)

Finally, on December 7, 2002, the starting gate dropped on the first FIM World Supercross race, in the Palais Expo in Geneva, Switzerland, and the winner was the U.S.-based Frenchman David Vuillemin. He topped his Yamaha teammate Tim Ferry and KTM rider Grant Langston, a South African also based in the U.S.

One week later, on December 14, 2002, the series set up in the Gelredome in Arnhem, Holland. Another foreign-born U.S.-based Yamaha factory rider, Australia's Chad Reed, won the main event, with Vuillemin second and Factory Connection Honda's Mike LaRocco third.

And here's a footnote in history: these were the only two actual FIM/AMA Supercross races in which Jeremy McGrath raced a KTM, which wasn't quite the same as riding for KTM would be now. He struggled on the bike and finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Then he went home to California and retired.

2003

For 2004 (well, 2003, actually) the international opener would be moved to Seville, Spain, and count in the 2004 THQ World Supercross GP, and this time Honda was joining the trip. But Carmichael, the series champion, again would be absent, this time due to a knee injury that would knock him out of the entire SX season and snap his title winning streak at three. Carmichael not going started something of a domino effect, as neither Team Yamaha nor Factory Connection Honda (LaRocco and now Kevin Windham) wanted to go.

Spain was supposed to be mild and warm way down in Seville on December 6, but instead it turned out to be a weeklong "rain on the plain in Spain" deal. That led to one of the muddiest, nastiest SX races ever, and a surprise winner: Motoworld Suzuki rider Darryl Hurley of New Zealand, followed by KTM's Grant Langston and Moto XXX rider Tyler Evans.