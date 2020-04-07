Throughout this time of motorsports shutdowns due to the coronavirus, each Monday, the Race Leadership Team (RTL) reviews race schedules, makes adjustments as needed, and works with event organizers to reschedule events when possible. The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.

These are the latest notes from the meeting on Monday, April 6:

Pro Motocross

In the event it is necessary to postpone the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule further, it will not be postponed past September 12, 2020. Although no Pro Motocross event is scheduled for that date at this time, the series reserves the option to use this date if necessary, but in no event will the series extend beyond this date.

Note: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is tentatively scheduled to begin June 13, 2020, with the Florida National at WW Ranch Motocross Park. Davey Coombs, the Editor-in-Chief of Racer X and President of MX Sports Pro Racing, had this to add in his Racerhead column last Friday:

Supercross and MXGP were both up and running when the world came to a virtual standstill, whereas at MX Sports Pro Racing we had the luxury of time—the first race wasn’t supposed to happen until mid-May. But what if the world is still not ready to get back to normal? That’s a question we’ve been asking one another with each passing day. We are already on Plan B, but there is a Plan C and even a Plan D if it comes down to it. What I do know is that no matter where we are in this worldwide health crisis, we will not be holding outdoor nationals before it’s safe for everyone to be out and about. I also know that even if the start of the series has to be pushed back again, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross will end no later than the second Saturday in September, even if some races are moved—there are now two free weekends in August due to the cancellation of the Summer Olympics—and even if we have to run less than the 11 rounds currently scheduled. As it is now, and where we hope it stays, we will finish on September 5 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross

The Area Qualifier and Regional race schedules are complicated and have been drastically altered by the national crisis. MX Sports and AMA have developed several scenarios to reschedule the program and will issue a video announcement explaining the various options. Although no decision has been made at this time, it is important that the race community be made aware of the decision-making process.

GNCC

The next scheduled GNCC event is set for May 2/3 in Somerset, PA. Although it is highly unlikely that this event will proceed as scheduled, it has not been postponed at this time. In addition, the Gladiator scheduled for May 16/17 in Bowling Green, KY, has been canceled by the property owner due to COVID-19 concerns. It is possible that a GNCC will be held on that date but at a different location TBA. A decision on both dates (May 2/3 and 16/17) will be made at a later time.

As a result of previous postponements, GNCC events will be held on July 11/12 and November 7/8. In addition, GNCC is working with the Full Gas Sprint Enduro to determine if their event previously scheduled for June 13/14 at Harleywood in Bristol, VA, can be moved to July 4/5, allowing GNCC to hold an event on June 13/14 at a location TBA. These dates were not part of the original GNCC race schedule. Accordingly, the tentative dates for the remainder of the GNCC schedule are:

May 2/3 Somerset, PA May 16/17 Tentative May 30/31 John Penton, OH June 13/14 Tentative June 27/28 Snowshoe, WV July 11/12 Tentative July 31 Loretta Lynn eMTB only Sept. 12/13 Mountaineer, WV Sept. 26/27 Tomahawk, NY Oct. 10/11 Mathews Farm, PA Oct. 24/25 Ironman, IN Nov. 7/8 Tentative

Although 11 dates are listed above, no more than 10 events will be held, and a final schedule will be issued as soon as it is feasible to do so. The purpose of reserving these dates now is to allow the GNCC race community to plan accordingly.

ATVMX

The South of the Border race set for April 25/26 in Hamer, SC, has been rescheduled. Until further notice, the remainder of the current schedule follows: