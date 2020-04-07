You don’t have a gardener staff. You’re not making that kind of money where you just have servants that you send out there?

[Laughs] Heck no. I like to go out and do something. I can’t sit around. Most of the time I’m too much of a spaz. I like to be outside.

That’s got to be the hardest thing. If we get to a normal season, and the series ends in September, to take four weeks off of riding or three weeks off, I’m sure you can feel like you earned it. It was a long season. It’s got to be so much harder to do it after just ten races. I’m sure you’re not feeling burnt out or tired after ten races.

The stop is hard, but not knowing, that’s what’s really hard. That unknown is what’s freaking me out. Like, what happens if they go and say we need to quarantine for another two months? That’s the part that really sucks. So that’s what I’m more afraid of is looking ahead that way. It’s like, how prepared do you get? You want to have a ramp-up into the season physically, and not knowing that is a little bit…but everyone’s in the same ball park.

When you were hearing about all the schedule stuff, I’m sure it’s not ideal to have a three-point lead and then have to race all of motocross and then come back and race supercross. Were you hoping to maybe get these supercross races in during May or late April? Was that the hope at first?

I would think so. You’re more in tune with the supercross. It takes a little while to get in tune with the track, even when you go back to motocross. You work different muscles. You feel different. The speeds are different. Supercross is a lot higher heart rate. Motocross I feel like your muscles get more worn out. Now we don’t have that. That transition is going to be a lot different.