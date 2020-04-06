Since there are no races currently happening, we decided to dig into an old Cycle News issue for some results and standings around the world from April 2000. This is what the motorcycle racing world looked like 20 years ago—and stop by Wake Up call each Sunday night and check out more archives. We'll keep doing this until the racing resumes.
2000 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series
Round 12 (of 16) - Pontiac 2 Supercross - April 1, 2000
250SX
|Position
|Rider
|State, City
|Machine
|1
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|Yamaha
|2
|Mike LaRocco
|La Porte, IN
|Honda
|3
|Kevin Windham
|Centerville, MS
|Honda
|4
|David Vuillemin
|Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha
|5
|Ricky Carmichael
|Havana, FL
|Kawasaki
|6
|Sebastien Tortelli
|France
|Honda
|7
|John Dowd
|Chicopee, MA
|Kawasaki
|8
|Damon W Huffman
|Saugus, CA
|Suzuki
|9
|Robbie Reynard
|Norman, OK
|Suzuki
|10
|Michael R Craig
|El Cajon, CA
|Yamaha
|11
|Heath Voss
|Prior Lake, MN
|Honda
|12
|Isaiah V Johnson
|Albuquerque, NM
|Honda
|13
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|Yamaha
|14
|Jason R McCormick
|Vancouver, WA
|Honda
|15
|Greg S Schnell
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|Yamaha
|16
|Jean-Sebastien Roy
|Acton Vale, QC
|Honda
|17
|Grayson Goodman
|Plano, TX
|Honda
|18
|Kyle Lewis
|Simi Valley, CA
|Suzuki
|19
|James Povolny
|Mendota Heights, MN
|Honda
|20
|Larry Ward
|Woodinville, WA
|Kawasaki
125SX
|Position
|Rider
|State, City
|Machine
|1
|Stephane Roncada
|France
|Yamaha
|2
|Travis Pastrana
|Annapolis, MD
|Suzuki
|3
|Nicholas Wey
|DeWitt, MI
|Kawasaki
|4
|Brock Sellards
|New Philadelphia, OH
|Honda
|5
|Tyler Evans
|Salinas, CA
|Suzuki
|6
|Ernesto Fonseca
|Costa Rica
|Yamaha
|7
|Branden Jesseman
|Fombell, PA
|Suzuki
|8
|Kelly Smith
|Ludington, MI
|KTM
|9
|Paul Currie
|Naples, FL
|Honda
|10
|Robbie Skaggs
|Lawrence, KS
|Husqvarna
|11
|Barry Carsten
|Bayville, NJ
|Suzuki
|12
|Matt Shue
|Kennesaw, GA
|Suzuki
|13
|Tyson D Hadsell
|Hudson, FL
|Yamaha
|14
|Paul Carpenter
|Ithaca, NY
|Husqvarna
|15
|Ryan D Clark
|Albuquerque, NM
|Suzuki
|16
|Jeff Gibson
|Thornville, OH
|Honda
|17
|Jimmy Wilson
|Willis, MI
|Yamaha
|18
|Randy Valade
|Howell, MI
|Honda
|19
|Brian Stone
|Kansas City, MO
|Kawasaki
|20
|Danny Carlson
|Sun City, CA
|Husqvarna
|21
|Michael Brandes
|Ukiah, CA
|Honda
|22
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|Yamaha
Point Standings
2000 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series
Through round 12 (of 16)
250SX
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Jeremy McGrath
|YAM
|Menifee, CA
|282/8 wins
|2nd
|David Vuillemin
|YAM
|France
|250/3 wins
|3rd
|Mike LaRocco
|HON
|South Bend, IN
|230
|4th
|Ricky Carmichael
|KAW
|Havana, FL
|196/1 win
|5th
|Kevin Windham
|SUZ
|Baton Rouge, LA
|193
|6th
|Sebastien Tortelli
|HON
|France
|184
|7th
|John Dowd
|KAW
|Chicopee, MA
|142
|8th
|Damon Huffman
|SUZ
|Acton, CA
|130
|9th
|Larry Ward
|KAW
|Florence, SC
|124
|10th
|Tim Ferry
|YAM
|Largo, FL
|107
AMA Western Regional 125cc Supercross Series
Through round six (of seven)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Shae Bentley
|KAW
|Ellenwood, GA
|108/2 wins
|2nd
|David Pingree
|SUZ
|Menifee, CA
|98/1 win
|3rd
|Greg Schnell
|YAM
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|91/1 win
|4th
|Jiri Dostal
|HON
|Quail Valley, CA
|80
|5th
|Rodrig Thain
|KTM
|France
|79
|6th
|Casey Lytle
|HON
|Saugus, CA
|74/1 win
|7th
|Billy Payne
|KAW
|Simi Valley
|72
|8th
|Travis Preston
|SUZ
|Hesperia, CA
|71
|9th
|Tallon Vohland
|KAW
|Citrus Heights, CA
|61/1win
|10th
|Justin Buckelew
|YAM
|Albuquerque, NM
|58
AMA eastern Regional 125cc Supercross Series
Through round six (of eight)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Brock Sellards
|HON
|New Philadelphia, OH
|128
|2nd
|Stephane Roncada
|YAM
|France
|125/3 wins
|3rd
|Travis Pastrana
|SUZ
|Annapolis, MD
|124/2 wins
|4th
|Nick Wey
|KAW
|Dewit, MI
|110
|5th
|Ernesto Fonseca
|YAM
|Costa Rica
|98
|6th
|Tyler Evans
|SUZ
|Salinas, CA
|83
|7th
|Branden Jesseman
|SUZ
|Fombell, PA
|75
|8th
|Michael Brandes
|HON
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|74/1 win
|9th
|Kelly Smith
|KTM
|Ludington, MI
|61
|10th
|Paul Currie
|HON
|West Chapel, FL
|46
FIM 125cc World Motocross Championship Series
Through round two (of 16)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Grant Langston
|KTM
|South Africa
|59
|2nd
|James Dobb
|KTM
|England
|56/1 win
|3rd
|Thomas Traversini
|HUS
|Italy
|49
|4th
|Mike Brown
|HON
|Piney Flats, TN
|48
|5th
|Carl Nunn
|YAM
|England
|47/1 win
|6th
|Patrick Caps
|HON
|Belgium
|40
|7th
|Luigi Seguy
|HON
|France
|37
|8th
|Trampas Parker
|TM
|Shreveport, LA
|36
|9th
|Alessandro Puzar
|YAM
|Italy
|25
|10th
|Kenneth Gunderson
|KTM
|Norway
|24
FIM 250cc World Motocross Championship Series
Through round two (of 16)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Mickael Pichon
|SUZ
|France
|70/1 win
|2nd
|Pit Beirer
|KAW
|Germany
|53
|3rd
|Gordon Crockard
|HON
|Ireland
|44/1 win
|4th
|Mickael Maschio
|YAM
|France
|41
|5th
|Paul Cooper
|HUS
|England
|40
|6th
|Frederic Bolley
|HON
|France
|36
|7th
|Josh Coppins
|SUZ
|New Zealand
|32
|8th
|Yves Demaria
|YAM
|France
|30
|9th
|Ryan Hughes
|HON
|Temecula, CA
|20
|10th
|Justin Morris
|YAM
|England
|19
FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series
Through round two (of 16)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Joel Smets
|HBG
|Belgium
|75/2 wins
|2nd
|Darryll King
|HUS
|New Zealand
|54
|3rd
|Marnicq Bervoets
|YAM
|Belgium
|52
|4th
|Andrea Bartolini
|YAM
|Italy
|50
|5th
|Peter Johansson
|KTM
|Sweden
|35
|6th
|Andrew McFarlane
|KAW
|Australia
|22
|7th
|Max Bartolini
|YAM
|Italy
|20
|8th
|Erwin Machtlinger
|HON
|Austria
|18
|9th
|Shayne King
|KTM
|New Zealand
|18
|10th
|Gert-Jan van Doorn
|HUS
|Netherlands
|18
2000 AMA Grand National Cross Country Series
Through round three (of 13)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Shane Watts
|KTM
|Australia
|58/2 wins
|2nd
|Steve Hatch
|SUZ
|Phoenix, AZ
|52
|3rd
|Rodney Smith
|SUZ
|Oakley, CA
|46/1 win
|4th
|Paul Edmondson
|KAW
|England
|38
|5th
|Barry Hawk Jr.
|YAM
|Smithton, PA
|37
|6th
|Randy Hawkins
|YAM
|Travelers Rest, SC
|36
|7th
|Doug Blackwell
|YAM
|Parkersburg, WV
|33
|8th
|Jason Raines
|YAM
|Marietta, SC
|31
|9th
|Michael Lafferty
|KTM
|Millville, NJ
|30
|10th
|Jimmy Jarrett
|SUZ
|Minerva, OH
|27
2000 AMA National Hare Scrambles Championship Series
Through round two (of nine)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Paul Edmondson
|KAW
|England
|60/2 wins
|2nd
|Brian Garrahan
|KTM
|Boulder Creek, CA
|43
|3rd
|Shane Watts
|KTM
|Australia
|37
|4th
|Patrick Garrahan
|KTM
|Boulder Creek, CA
|37
|5th
|Jason Dahners
|KTM
|Redmont, WA
|31
|6th
|Craig Wesner
|KAW
|Windsor, CA
|27
|7th
|Eric Ducray
|YAM
|Sacramento, CA
|22
|8th
|Fred Andrews
|KAW
|Salem, OH
|21
|9th
|Doug Blackwell
|YAM
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|10th
|Erik Kohler
|YAM
|Sacramento, CA
|15
2000 AMA/FMF National Enduro Series
Through round three (of 14)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Randy Hawkins
|YAM
|Travelers Rest, SC
|78/2 wins
|2nd
|Michael Lafferty
|KTM
|Millfield, NJ
|75/1 win
|3rd
|Brian Garrahan
|KTM
|Boulder Creek, CA
|50
|4th
|David Lykke
|YAM
|Bellingham, WA
|47
|5th
|Ty Davis
|YAM
|Hesperia, CA
|46
|6th
|Matt Stavish
|GAS
|Blaine, MN
|44
|7th
|Patrick Garrahan
|KTM
|Boulder Creek, CA
|39
|8th
|Allen Gravitt
|KTM
|Rowery Branch, GA
|25
|9th
|Destry Abbott
|KAW
|Glendale, AZ
|18
|10th
|Brian Butler
|KAW
|Salinas, CA
|17
2000 AMA National Hare & Hound Series
Through round two (of eight)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Destry Abbott
|KAW
|Glendale, AZ
|51/1 win
|2nd
|Ty Davis
|YAM
|Hesperia, CA
|51/1 win
|3rd
|Brian Brown
|KAW
|Nampa, ID
|40
|4th
|Paul Krause
|YAM
|Irvine, CA
|26
|5th
|Kurt Caselli
|KAW
|Palmdale, CA
|26
|6th
|Shane Esposito
|KAW
|Reno, NV
|25
|7th
|David Pearson
|YAM
|Panaca, NV
|21
|8th
|Russ Pearson
|KTM
|Las Vegas, NV
|20
|9th
|Dan Richardson
|KAW
|Fountain Valley, CA
|16
|10th
|Doug Chiapuzio
|KAW
|Camarillo, CA
|16
AMA Grand National Dirt Track Series
Through round one (of 20)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Terry Poovey
|RTX
|Euless, TX
|23/1 win
|2nd
|Joe Kopp
|RTX
|Mica, WA
|19
|3rd
|Brett Landes
|ATK
|Los Gatos, CA
|16
|4th
|Jay Springsteen
|HD
|Lapeer, MI
|15
|5th
|Chris Carr
|HD
|Fleetwood, PA
|14
|6th
|JR Schnabel
|W-R
|West Bend, WI
|13
|7th
|Will Davis
|ATK
|Goldsboro, NC
|12
|8th
|Ken Coolbeth, Jr.
|W-R
|Warren, CT
|11
|9th
|Bryan Bigelow
|TRX
|Au Gres, MI
|10
|10th
|Willie McCoy
|ATK
|Richardson, TX
|9
AMA/Chevy Trucks Superbike Series
Through round one (of 13)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Mat Mladin
|SUZ
|Australia
|36/1 win
|2nd
|Nicky Hayden
|HON
|Owensboro, KY
|33
|3rd
|Doug Chandler
|KAW
|Salinas, CA
|29
|4th
|Miguel DuHamel
|HON
|Sarasota, FL
|27
|5th
|Aaron Yates
|KAW
|Milledgeville, GA
|25
|6th
|Steve Rapp
|DUC
|Lafayette, CA
|24
|7th
|Tommy Hayden
|YAM
|Owensboro, KY
|23
|8th
|Eric Bostrom
|HON
|Granada Hills, CA
|23
|9th
|Pascal Picotte
|HD
|Canada
|10th
|Larry Pegram
|DUC
|Baltimore, OH
|21
FIM 500cc World Championship Road Racing Series
Through round two (of 15)
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1st
|Garry McCoy
|YAM
|Australia
|41/1 win
|2nd
|Carlos Checa
|YAM
|Spain
|40
|3rd
|Kenny Roberts Jr.
|SUZ
|Modesto, CA
|35/1 win
|4th
|Alex Barros
|HON
|Brazil
|21
|5th
|Nobuatsu Aoki
|SUZ
|Japan
|19
|6th
|Loris Capirossi
|HON
|Italy
|16
|7th
|Regis Laconi
|YAM
|Italy
|14
|8th
|Max Biaggi
|YAM
|Italy
|13
|9th
|Alex Criville
|HON
|Spain
|12
|10th
|Jurgen Van den Goorbergh
|HON
|Netherlands
|11
Current Day Championship Standings
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Through Round 10 (of 17)
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|141
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|129
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Brazil
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|48
|9
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|42
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|39
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|32
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|Germany
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|Estonia
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|23
MXGP WMX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|Denmark
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|France
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'hare
|Australia
|36
GNCC Racing
Through Round 3 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|90
|2
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|67
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|45
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|44
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|43
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|43
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|31
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|80
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|76
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|51
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|43
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|39
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|37
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|35
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|32
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|32
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|81
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|69
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|57
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|56
|5
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|54
|6
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|41
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|40
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|40
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|34
|10
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|31
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|90
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|71
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|61
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|57
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|46
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|40
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|31
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|31
|10
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|28
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles