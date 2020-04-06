Since there are no races currently happening, we decided to dig into an old Cycle News issue for some results and standings around the world from April 2000. This is what the motorcycle racing world looked like 20 years ago—and stop by Wake Up call each Sunday night and check out more archives. We'll keep doing this until the racing resumes.

2000 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series

Round 12 (of 16) - Pontiac 2 Supercross - April 1, 2000

250SX

125SX

Point Standings

2000 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series

Through round 12 (of 16)

250SX

AMA Western Regional 125cc Supercross Series

Through round six (of seven)

AMA eastern Regional 125cc Supercross Series

Through round six (of eight)

FIM 125cc World Motocross Championship Series

Through round two (of 16)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Grant Langston KTM South Africa 59 2nd James Dobb KTM England 56/1 win 3rd Thomas Traversini HUS Italy 49 4th Mike Brown HON Piney Flats, TN 48 5th Carl Nunn YAM England 47/1 win 6th Patrick Caps HON Belgium 40 7th Luigi Seguy HON France 37 8th Trampas Parker TM Shreveport, LA 36 9th Alessandro Puzar YAM Italy 25 10th Kenneth Gunderson KTM Norway 24

FIM 250cc World Motocross Championship Series

Through round two (of 16)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Mickael Pichon SUZ France 70/1 win 2nd Pit Beirer KAW Germany 53 3rd Gordon Crockard HON Ireland 44/1 win 4th Mickael Maschio YAM France 41 5th Paul Cooper HUS England 40 6th Frederic Bolley HON France 36 7th Josh Coppins SUZ New Zealand 32 8th Yves Demaria YAM France 30 9th Ryan Hughes HON Temecula, CA 20 10th Justin Morris YAM England 19

FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series

Through round two (of 16)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Joel Smets HBG Belgium 75/2 wins 2nd Darryll King HUS New Zealand 54 3rd Marnicq Bervoets YAM Belgium 52 4th Andrea Bartolini YAM Italy 50 5th Peter Johansson KTM Sweden 35 6th Andrew McFarlane KAW Australia 22 7th Max Bartolini YAM Italy 20 8th Erwin Machtlinger HON Austria 18 9th Shayne King KTM New Zealand 18 10th Gert-Jan van Doorn HUS Netherlands 18

2000 AMA Grand National Cross Country Series

Through round three (of 13)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Shane Watts KTM Australia 58/2 wins 2nd Steve Hatch SUZ Phoenix, AZ 52 3rd Rodney Smith SUZ Oakley, CA 46/1 win 4th Paul Edmondson KAW England 38 5th Barry Hawk Jr. YAM Smithton, PA 37 6th Randy Hawkins YAM Travelers Rest, SC 36 7th Doug Blackwell YAM Parkersburg, WV 33 8th Jason Raines YAM Marietta, SC 31 9th Michael Lafferty KTM Millville, NJ 30 10th Jimmy Jarrett SUZ Minerva, OH 27

2000 AMA National Hare Scrambles Championship Series

Through round two (of nine)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Paul Edmondson KAW England 60/2 wins 2nd Brian Garrahan KTM Boulder Creek, CA 43 3rd Shane Watts KTM Australia 37 4th Patrick Garrahan KTM Boulder Creek, CA 37 5th Jason Dahners KTM Redmont, WA 31 6th Craig Wesner KAW Windsor, CA 27 7th Eric Ducray YAM Sacramento, CA 22 8th Fred Andrews KAW Salem, OH 21 9th Doug Blackwell YAM Parkersburg, WV 18 10th Erik Kohler YAM Sacramento, CA 15

2000 AMA/FMF National Enduro Series

Through round three (of 14)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Randy Hawkins YAM Travelers Rest, SC 78/2 wins 2nd Michael Lafferty KTM Millfield, NJ 75/1 win 3rd Brian Garrahan KTM Boulder Creek, CA 50 4th David Lykke YAM Bellingham, WA 47 5th Ty Davis YAM Hesperia, CA 46 6th Matt Stavish GAS Blaine, MN 44 7th Patrick Garrahan KTM Boulder Creek, CA 39 8th Allen Gravitt KTM Rowery Branch, GA 25 9th Destry Abbott KAW Glendale, AZ 18 10th Brian Butler KAW Salinas, CA 17

2000 AMA National Hare & Hound Series

Through round two (of eight)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Destry Abbott KAW Glendale, AZ 51/1 win 2nd Ty Davis YAM Hesperia, CA 51/1 win 3rd Brian Brown KAW Nampa, ID 40 4th Paul Krause YAM Irvine, CA 26 5th Kurt Caselli KAW Palmdale, CA 26 6th Shane Esposito KAW Reno, NV 25 7th David Pearson YAM Panaca, NV 21 8th Russ Pearson KTM Las Vegas, NV 20 9th Dan Richardson KAW Fountain Valley, CA 16 10th Doug Chiapuzio KAW Camarillo, CA 16

AMA Grand National Dirt Track Series

Through round one (of 20)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Terry Poovey RTX Euless, TX 23/1 win 2nd Joe Kopp RTX Mica, WA 19 3rd Brett Landes ATK Los Gatos, CA 16 4th Jay Springsteen HD Lapeer, MI 15 5th Chris Carr HD Fleetwood, PA 14 6th JR Schnabel W-R West Bend, WI 13 7th Will Davis ATK Goldsboro, NC 12 8th Ken Coolbeth, Jr. W-R Warren, CT 11 9th Bryan Bigelow TRX Au Gres, MI 10 10th Willie McCoy ATK Richardson, TX 9

AMA/Chevy Trucks Superbike Series

Through round one (of 13)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Mat Mladin SUZ Australia 36/1 win 2nd Nicky Hayden HON Owensboro, KY 33 3rd Doug Chandler KAW Salinas, CA 29 4th Miguel DuHamel HON Sarasota, FL 27 5th Aaron Yates KAW Milledgeville, GA 25 6th Steve Rapp DUC Lafayette, CA 24 7th Tommy Hayden YAM Owensboro, KY 23 8th Eric Bostrom HON Granada Hills, CA 23 9th Pascal Picotte HD Canada 10th Larry Pegram DUC Baltimore, OH 21

FIM 500cc World Championship Road Racing Series

Through round two (of 15)

Position Rider Machine State, City Points/Wins 1st Garry McCoy YAM Australia 41/1 win 2nd Carlos Checa YAM Spain 40 3rd Kenny Roberts Jr. SUZ Modesto, CA 35/1 win 4th Alex Barros HON Brazil 21 5th Nobuatsu Aoki SUZ Japan 19 6th Loris Capirossi HON Italy 16 7th Regis Laconi YAM Italy 14 8th Max Biaggi YAM Italy 13 9th Alex Criville HON Spain 12 10th Jurgen Van den Goorbergh HON Netherlands 11

