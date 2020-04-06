Wake-Up Call

April 6, 2020 6:30am

Since there are no races currently happening, we decided to dig into an old Cycle News issue for some results and standings around the world from April 2000. This is what the motorcycle racing world looked like 20 years ago—and stop by Wake Up call each Sunday night and check out more archives. We'll keep doing this until the racing resumes.

2000 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series

Round 12 (of 16) - Pontiac 2 Supercross - April 1, 2000

250SX

PositionRiderState, CityMachine
1Jeremy McGrathSun City, CAYamaha
2Mike LaRoccoLa Porte, INHonda
3Kevin WindhamCenterville, MSHonda
4David VuilleminMurrieta, CAYamaha
5Ricky CarmichaelHavana, FLKawasaki
6Sebastien TortelliFranceHonda
7John DowdChicopee, MAKawasaki
8Damon W HuffmanSaugus, CASuzuki
9Robbie ReynardNorman, OKSuzuki
10Michael R CraigEl Cajon, CAYamaha
11Heath VossPrior Lake, MNHonda
12Isaiah V JohnsonAlbuquerque, NMHonda
13Jason ThomasMelrose, FLYamaha
14Jason R McCormickVancouver, WAHonda
15Greg S SchnellRancho Cucamonga, CAYamaha
16Jean-Sebastien RoyActon Vale, QCHonda
17Grayson GoodmanPlano, TXHonda
18Kyle LewisSimi Valley, CASuzuki
19James PovolnyMendota Heights, MNHonda
20Larry WardWoodinville, WAKawasaki

125SX

PositionRiderState, CityMachine
1Stephane RoncadaFranceYamaha
2Travis PastranaAnnapolis, MDSuzuki
3Nicholas WeyDeWitt, MIKawasaki
4Brock SellardsNew Philadelphia, OHHonda
5Tyler EvansSalinas, CASuzuki
6Ernesto FonsecaCosta RicaYamaha
7Branden JessemanFombell, PASuzuki
8Kelly SmithLudington, MIKTM
9Paul CurrieNaples, FLHonda
10Robbie SkaggsLawrence, KSHusqvarna
11Barry CarstenBayville, NJSuzuki
12Matt ShueKennesaw, GASuzuki
13Tyson D HadsellHudson, FLYamaha
14Paul CarpenterIthaca, NYHusqvarna
15Ryan D ClarkAlbuquerque, NMSuzuki
16Jeff GibsonThornville, OHHonda
17Jimmy WilsonWillis, MIYamaha
18Randy ValadeHowell, MIHonda
19Brian StoneKansas City, MOKawasaki
20Danny CarlsonSun City, CAHusqvarna
21Michael BrandesUkiah, CAHonda
22Jason ThomasMelrose, FLYamaha

Point Standings

2000 AMA/EA Sports Supercross Series

Through round 12 (of 16)

250SX

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stJeremy McGrathYAMMenifee, CA282/8 wins
2ndDavid VuilleminYAMFrance250/3 wins
3rdMike LaRoccoHONSouth Bend, IN230
4thRicky CarmichaelKAWHavana, FL196/1 win
5thKevin WindhamSUZBaton Rouge, LA193
6thSebastien TortelliHONFrance184
7thJohn DowdKAWChicopee, MA142
8thDamon HuffmanSUZActon, CA130
9thLarry WardKAWFlorence, SC124
10thTim FerryYAMLargo, FL107

AMA Western Regional 125cc Supercross Series

Through round six (of seven)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stShae BentleyKAWEllenwood, GA108/2 wins
2ndDavid PingreeSUZMenifee, CA98/1 win
3rdGreg SchnellYAMRancho Cucamonga, CA91/1 win
4thJiri DostalHONQuail Valley, CA80
5thRodrig ThainKTMFrance79
6thCasey LytleHONSaugus, CA74/1 win
7thBilly PayneKAWSimi Valley72
8th Travis PrestonSUZHesperia, CA71
9thTallon VohlandKAWCitrus Heights, CA61/1win
10thJustin BuckelewYAMAlbuquerque, NM58

AMA eastern Regional 125cc Supercross Series

Through round six (of eight)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stBrock SellardsHONNew Philadelphia, OH128
2ndStephane RoncadaYAMFrance125/3 wins
3rdTravis PastranaSUZAnnapolis, MD124/2 wins
4thNick WeyKAWDewit, MI110
5thErnesto FonsecaYAMCosta Rica98
6thTyler EvansSUZSalinas, CA83
7thBranden JessemanSUZFombell, PA75
8thMichael BrandesHONLake Elsinore, CA74/1 win
9thKelly SmithKTMLudington, MI61
10thPaul CurrieHONWest Chapel, FL46

FIM 125cc World Motocross Championship Series

Through round two (of 16)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stGrant LangstonKTMSouth Africa59
2ndJames DobbKTMEngland56/1 win
3rdThomas TraversiniHUSItaly49
4thMike BrownHONPiney Flats, TN48
5thCarl NunnYAMEngland47/1 win
6thPatrick CapsHONBelgium40
7thLuigi SeguyHONFrance37
8thTrampas ParkerTMShreveport, LA36
9thAlessandro PuzarYAMItaly25
10thKenneth GundersonKTMNorway24

FIM 250cc World Motocross Championship Series

Through round two (of 16)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stMickael PichonSUZFrance70/1 win
2ndPit BeirerKAWGermany53
3rdGordon CrockardHONIreland44/1 win
4thMickael MaschioYAMFrance41
5thPaul CooperHUSEngland40
6thFrederic BolleyHONFrance36
7thJosh CoppinsSUZNew Zealand32
8thYves DemariaYAMFrance30
9thRyan HughesHONTemecula, CA20
10thJustin MorrisYAMEngland19

FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series

Through round two (of 16)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stJoel SmetsHBGBelgium75/2 wins
2ndDarryll KingHUSNew Zealand54
3rdMarnicq BervoetsYAMBelgium52
4thAndrea BartoliniYAMItaly50
5thPeter JohanssonKTMSweden35
6thAndrew McFarlaneKAWAustralia22
7thMax BartoliniYAMItaly20
8thErwin MachtlingerHONAustria18
9thShayne KingKTMNew Zealand18
10thGert-Jan van DoornHUSNetherlands18

2000 AMA Grand National Cross Country Series

Through round three (of 13)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stShane WattsKTMAustralia58/2 wins
2ndSteve HatchSUZPhoenix, AZ52
3rdRodney SmithSUZOakley, CA46/1 win
4thPaul EdmondsonKAWEngland38
5thBarry Hawk Jr.YAMSmithton, PA37
6thRandy HawkinsYAMTravelers Rest, SC36
7thDoug BlackwellYAMParkersburg, WV33
8thJason RainesYAMMarietta, SC31
9thMichael LaffertyKTMMillville, NJ30
10thJimmy JarrettSUZMinerva, OH27

2000 AMA National Hare Scrambles Championship Series

Through round two (of nine)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stPaul EdmondsonKAWEngland60/2 wins
2ndBrian GarrahanKTMBoulder Creek, CA43
3rdShane WattsKTMAustralia37
4thPatrick GarrahanKTMBoulder Creek, CA 37
5thJason DahnersKTMRedmont, WA31
6thCraig WesnerKAWWindsor, CA27
7thEric DucrayYAMSacramento, CA22
8thFred AndrewsKAWSalem, OH21
9thDoug BlackwellYAMParkersburg, WV18
10thErik KohlerYAMSacramento, CA15

2000 AMA/FMF National Enduro Series

Through round three (of 14)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stRandy HawkinsYAMTravelers Rest, SC78/2 wins
2ndMichael LaffertyKTMMillfield, NJ75/1 win
3rdBrian GarrahanKTMBoulder Creek, CA50
4thDavid LykkeYAMBellingham, WA47
5thTy DavisYAMHesperia, CA46
6thMatt StavishGASBlaine, MN44
7thPatrick GarrahanKTMBoulder Creek, CA39
8thAllen GravittKTMRowery Branch, GA25
9thDestry AbbottKAWGlendale, AZ18
10thBrian ButlerKAWSalinas, CA17

2000 AMA National Hare & Hound Series

Through round two (of eight)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stDestry AbbottKAWGlendale, AZ51/1 win
2ndTy DavisYAMHesperia, CA 51/1 win
3rdBrian BrownKAWNampa, ID40
4thPaul KrauseYAMIrvine, CA26
5thKurt CaselliKAWPalmdale, CA26
6thShane EspositoKAWReno, NV25
7thDavid PearsonYAMPanaca, NV21
8thRuss PearsonKTMLas Vegas, NV20
9thDan RichardsonKAWFountain Valley, CA16
10thDoug ChiapuzioKAWCamarillo, CA16

AMA Grand National Dirt Track Series

Through round one (of 20)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stTerry PooveyRTXEuless, TX23/1 win
2ndJoe KoppRTXMica, WA19
3rdBrett LandesATKLos Gatos, CA16
4thJay SpringsteenHDLapeer, MI15
5thChris CarrHDFleetwood, PA14
6thJR SchnabelW-RWest Bend, WI13
7thWill DavisATKGoldsboro, NC12
8thKen Coolbeth, Jr.W-RWarren, CT11
9thBryan BigelowTRXAu Gres, MI10
10thWillie McCoyATKRichardson, TX9

AMA/Chevy Trucks Superbike Series

Through round one (of 13)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stMat MladinSUZAustralia36/1 win
2ndNicky HaydenHONOwensboro, KY33
3rdDoug ChandlerKAWSalinas, CA29
4thMiguel DuHamelHONSarasota, FL27
5thAaron YatesKAWMilledgeville, GA25
6thSteve RappDUCLafayette, CA24
7thTommy HaydenYAMOwensboro, KY23
8thEric BostromHONGranada Hills, CA23
9thPascal PicotteHDCanada
10thLarry PegramDUCBaltimore, OH21

FIM 500cc World Championship Road Racing Series

Through round two (of 15)

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1stGarry McCoyYAMAustralia41/1 win
2ndCarlos ChecaYAMSpain40
3rdKenny Roberts Jr.SUZModesto, CA35/1 win
4thAlex BarrosHONBrazil21
5thNobuatsu AokiSUZJapan19
6thLoris CapirossiHONItaly16
7thRegis LaconiYAMItaly14
8thMax BiaggiYAMItaly13
9thAlex CrivilleHONSpain12
10thJurgen Van den GoorberghHONNetherlands11

Current Day Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17)

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR141
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA129
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA60
7Enzo Lopes Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL42
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
Full Standings

GNCC Racing

Through Round 3 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Josh Strang Australia67
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA59
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN45
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN45
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA44
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC43
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA43
9Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL31
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC30
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA80
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN76
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL51
5Liam Draper New Zealand43
6 Jefferson, GA39
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL37
8 Tamaqua, PA35
9 Australia32
10 Bennington, VT32
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC81
2 Travelers Rest, SC69
3 Columbia Heights, MN57
4 Lynnville, IN56
5 Inman, SC54
6 Gillett, PA41
7 West Sunbury, PA40
8 Parkersburg, WV40
9 Newark Valley, NY34
10 Iron Station, NC31
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH90
2Tayla Jones Australia71
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC61
4Rachael Archer New Zealand57
5 Barons, AB49
6Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN46
7 Mchenry, MD40
8 Buskirk, NY31
9 Equinunk, PA31
10Korie Steede Beloit, OH28
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

