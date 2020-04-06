So now we know the earliest there could probably be any racing is June… Feld Entertainment hasn’t said for sure, but they’re pretty much saying supercross will return after motocross. Are you tempted to use some of this time now as almost like an off-season? This season could go so late potentially, it’s almost going to bleed into next year. So, do you almost look at this as cool-down time, not burn yourself out time? How do you play it?

That’s the way we’re playing it right now. I’m definitely not doing the full-on program. I’m going to try to ride two or three times a week and just be in the saddle a little bit. But that’s it, really. I already took those two weeks off, so try to be in the saddle a little bit here and there.

When the season ends in a normal year, say September 1, do you normally take two weeks off? Is that normal? Do you normally take even more time?

Usually we take three weeks off normally, and it depends if you throw in the Des Nations in there. You try to get three weeks. That’s about it, and then you got to start riding a little bit of supey for Monster Cup.

So technically, does it feel weird to just park a motorcycle? If you were to say take three weeks off right now, that would probably be just too weird, I would think. Right?

Yeah. It’s super weird. We’re so just in the groove of going weekend to weekend, and then not having that something, that goal to chase, is really weird as an athlete. So right now it’s just like, you’ve just got to stay healthy and that’s about it. Stay in shape. Not burn yourself out. It’s really strange.

I feel exceptionally bad for you—and again, this is a small thing, this is only racing, and we know this doesn’t mean much compared to what’s going on in the world right now, but dude. You basically worked your whole life, and especially the last five seasons, to finally get in this position. You were managing the supercross series. You’re in the points lead. That had to hit you even more. If this happened to you in 2018, it sucks, but now you’re in the points lead. It has to hurt even more.

It’s terrible. All I hope is we can finish the thing. It would be horrible if the thing just ended and that was it and over, for everyone’s sake. Hopefully we get those last couple rounds in, whether it’s two rounds or one round or all seven. I just hope we get a legitimate finish to the season. Whether we win or lose, at least have a real finish and not have this unknown.