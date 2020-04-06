Living in quarantine? Have a lot of time to think about stuff? Well, now we can provide a home for your deep thoughts. We let you folks fire some questions off to long-time pro Jason Thomas, and he provided answers. We received so many questions that we divided this into three parts.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Felipe199

Hello JT. So, are the Carolinas the new Florida? It seems to me that a lot of riders are opting to go there to do their training. Reed is moving to NC and building a training track and all the ClubMX guys in SC, so what's up with that? I don't think it's because they all want to be closer to Weege. Thanks.

JT: Well, two different things going on there. The ClubMX facility just happened to be where Brandon Haas and crew built their facility. The riders then migrated there accordingly. That facility is really great which brings the riders. There isn’t much around there AT ALL, so it wasn’t because of location. It’s similar to Cairo, Georgia, in that way.

As for Reed, he has slowly been setting himself up to transition out of moto and hopefully into car racing. When he signed with JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki for the 2019 season, it made too much sense for him to go to Charlotte full time. He would then be able to reduce his overhead of tracks, equipment, etc. He could ride and train at JGR’s test track and use their ample resources. He has since sold his house in Florida and his land/track, which I am sure was a big relief. Having been around that program for a long time, it costs a crazy amount of money and takes a tireless staff to keep tracks up to his expectation. Having JGR’s track to ride, even if he has to pay to use it, is a much simpler dynamic. It also gives him liquidity in his finances and closer proximity to the car racing world.