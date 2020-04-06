Marvin Musquin To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video April 8 at 1 p.m. EST

April 6, 2020 4:05pm
Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, April 8, at 1 p.m./10 a.m. PST. Musquin will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. You can watch the Instagram Live on the Racer X Instagram account live or for 24 hours once it’s started you can watch the archive.

If you have questions for Marvin, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.

