Nichols also continued on in talking about the injuries he suffered late last year and the fact that he has, somewhat recently, been able to get back on the bike and ride and train at an accelerated pace.

“Yeah, man. I’ve been riding for a little while now and the shoulder feels great,” beamed Nichols. “My foot feels good. I’m starting to feel a little more normal and a like myself when I ride now. With all the off-the-bike training, everything is kind of coming together just the way I want it. Fitness-wise, I actually feel really good. I feel really strong. That’s been a really big ray of sunshine.. I’m really happy with where we are right now, but now that we have a little bit of time before we can race, we can kind of dig into it a little more and try to get even stronger and more fit before we go racing.”

Like every other world class motocross and supercross competitor out there, Nichols has remained in darkness in regard to just what will come next in AMA Pro Racing. As of now, next AMA event will more than likely be the Florida National on June 13 to kick off the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—but even that championship could be impacted by the COVID-19 situation. With everything still up in the air with the current situation, Nichols has found himself anxious and frustrated.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the hard part for us right now,” he agreed of the uncertainty everyone is currently facing. “Everything is unknown. If we just knew when and where we were going to go racing, it would make everything so much easier so we could say, ‘Okay, maybe we can take off from everything for a week or two and kind of relax a little bit.’ Whatever the case may be, we’d really hit it hard if we knew we were going to race sooner or later, which probably isn’t going to be the case, but if we just had that goal and a little bit of a date that we could go off of, that would be nice. Everyone is in the same boat. It’s not just us. We’re trying to do what we can right now and trying to make sure we’ll be ready to race when the time comes.”