If you’re a racing fan who follows more than just motocross and supercross, perhaps you’ve seen the way other major racing series have began to push virtual racing during this real racing hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Whether it’s the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series competing in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational or the MotoGP World Championship paddock squaring off in the #StayatHomeGP last week, virtual racing is virtually everywhere right now. So, why are we not seeing such competitions in our industry?

That answer is complicated, but perhaps the easiest answer is lack of uniformity. NASCAR already had ties with iRacing, which puts on a true professional iRacing eNASCAR championship every week alongside the real racing. A lot of Cup Series drivers even support teams and drivers that race in the game competitively. It’s a series that has run for years and the purse is even $300,000 for the full championship, and that is usually won by someone with limited or no real racing experience. In MotoGP, the game is officially licensed through Dorna and includes all MotoGP class riders in the game. While it’s not a simulator, it does create a very simple way for everyone who wants to play as themselves for fun. It’s the exact same model that Major League Baseball is following with getting athletes to play each other in MLB The Show 20 during this downtime—amongst other sports.

Where this falls short with supercross is licensing. The most recent supercross game, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3, is based on the 2019 season and doesn’t include every rider. Most notably, Ken Roczen is not in the game. Feld Entertainment does not own Ken Roczen’s likeness when it comes to non-internal distribution. Therefore, Milestone srl needs to individually get contracts signed with every single rider to be allowed to add them to the game. So, even if Feld decided they wanted to have a #StayatHomeSX, they are at the disadvantage of immediately leaving some people out. That lack of equal opportunity makes an agreeable package that Feld could feasibly accomplish, very unlikely.