250 Words: Quarantine Quandary

Like most of the rest of us, Rick Doughty of Vintage Iron has suddenly found himself with some extra time on his hands. The renowned collector and proponent of all-things motocross decided to share with us his tips on how to be productive in this "Quarantine Quandary."

Here's what Rick had to say:

Perplexed about what to do with all your government mandated time at home? Millions of us are, but let’s not forget all the years of wishing we had more time to get things done but were too busy with work. We might have brought this on ourselves. You know they say you have to watch out what you wish for!

Everybody’s situations are somewhat different but if you are a dirt bike guy, we have a lot in common and this suggestion list is based on our commonalities.

We also have to think about the folks that make up the industry we rely on. They are hurting, too. Many are offering discounted pricing making it a sensible time to use their services and/or buy their products. The more we can engage them in our efforts, the better we will all be after we get through this nightmare.

[Note: we’ve recently heard parts and service work are experiencing a boom.]

Online shopping is still active and some shops are even providing valet service where they will pick up your bike, perform the work and bring it back to you. All in all, we’re an enterprising bunch and don’t shy away from a challenge like this. Let’s make it time well spent!

Garage-mahal

Time to get it right

When looking at a new home a woman goes directly to the kitchen and a man goes to the garage. Just the way it is. So here is your chance to make your space all it should be.

Only the anal retentive among us have a garage floor you can eat off or have every item neatly in its place on the shelf or in a cabinet, like a factory race team. Even if your workspace is fairly organized and clean, you can always make it better or more efficient. Maybe you just make it more entertaining by adding a TV, DVD/DVR, better sound system or add new lighting. Seriously, replacing an old fluorescent tube with an LED tube is an amazing upgrade. LED light is more like natural sunshine and gives you an outdoor feel in the garage. You can’t have too much light in a work shop. Whatever it is, think it through before you start and have plan.

Start with a clean slate

Depending on the weather in your locale, you may want to start with pulling everything out on to the driveway. Then clean the floors, the shelves, the countertops etc. …before you start hauling things back in. The more you remove, the more you can clean. Given that we probably are not going to do this stupid pandemic thing again anytime soon, now is your shot!