The supercross guys seem determined to get those seven races in. We have 11 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship rounds. If it doesn’t start June 13, and anything gets pushed back further, you could be down to 18 races to squeeze into 25 weekends before 2021. That is tight. So your comment about the off-season is a good one. It’s a smart one.

We’re trying to take all the precaution we can but also enjoy the time a little bit and stay safe. It’s going to be jam-packed. We’re going to need to be ready for January again [2012]. Like I said earlier, it’s basically going to be an 18-month grind.

What’s everyday life for you like right now? Are you self-quarantined in the house? Are you going outside with the kids? A lot of family time?

My son is only one and a half so he’s not in school yet, but my daughter is home-schooled. My wife is very much a homebody, so for them it’s been kind of business as usual, other than they can’t go in and play at Chick-Fil-A. For me, obviously I’ve been home a lot more. We’ve just been spending time outside. I’ve done a bunch of “honey do” jobs. Built a garden planter for my wife. Just the stuff that gets neglected the rest of the year that you don’t really have time for or energy for. That’s been the constant theme now. Been doing a little bit of training. Just trying to stay busy and not watch the news too much, really.

What do you like watching? TV shows, movies, documentaries? What have you been watching?

I love brainless TV. I love King of Queens. My wife and I are really into Manifest on TV. It’s about the plane that went missing. It’s really good. That’s only one episode on Monday nights, so that’s about to be cooked. I’m not a huge TV guy. I’ve been really digging the iRacing thing [NASCAR and other racing series] because I love racing and I think the iRacing thing is really cool. It’s cool to me because of the actual simulation side of it where there’s no way we could ever really have anything like that for our sport. So I think that’s really cool. I have a couple of NASCAR buddies that tell me that it’s realistic enough to where one of them actually coaches drivers using the iRacing setup. So I’ve been really into that and just watching that, honestly. I haven’t pulled the trigger on getting a sim rig, but I’ve been trying to figure out how I’m going to sneak it past the wife.