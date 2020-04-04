I know you like car racing. Have you seen that Netflix show about Formula 1 called Drive to Survive?

Yes. I watched all of that in a couple days!

Have you been in close contact with the Yamaha race team?

Yeah, but it’s definitely hard. I probably haven’t talked to them in about a week. Every week I have talked to them and it’s just kind of like no one knows anything and Yamaha is completely shut down. Nothing is going on. During this time you would try to get some outdoor testing in or something like that, but just everything is locked up and in a holding pattern right now. And unfortunately, no one knows anything. I talk to everyone on the team about once a week just to make sure everyone is doing alright. I still have a decent amount of stuff to ride with at the house. It’s just really weird. You go from full-racing and seeing the team every weekend and being around the guys to nothing at all. It is definitely different.

There was a lot of talk about Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen leading up to and out of Daytona, but truth be told, you were right there with them. You were out there taking big swings at it every Saturday night.

Yeah, that’s a great question. It was probably one of my better seasons for consistency and good riding and nothing too crazy was happening. I had top-fives almost every weekend. I had a number of podiums and got that win at the first race. Things were looking really good and going really well and then the season got completely cutoff. I was definitely having my best season in a long time, and after a lot of tough seasons. It was definitely a lot of fun and it was really cool and we were working really hard and trying to progress as much as possible but we got cutoff. And for me, this is contract year as well. All my contracts are up, so it is certainly weird times. Nobody is talking about anything. No one is racing. No one is working. What’ll go on when things get better? I guess time will tell. But whenever it is time to go racing, we’ll be ready. I was in a great position. There was definitely room for improvement—there is always room for improvement. We were working on my riding and the motorcycle. This was a really good turnaround year for Team Yamaha and me. To have it cut short is definitely tough, but things happen and we’ll have to see what happens when we go back racing. It will just be nice when things are able to go back to normal, but it seems like it’s going to take a little time for that.