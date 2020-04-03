Tonight at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, two-time Lucas Oil 450 Class Champion Ken Roczen will join Jason Weigandt on the Pro Motocross Instagram for an Instagram live video. Roczen will answer questions posed from Weigandt, talk about racing in the 250 Class at the 2013 Spring Creek National, and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes.

Then, on Saturday, April 4, starting at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST watch the 250 Class motos from the 2013 Spring Creek National right here or on the Pro Motocross Facebook page.

Our guys Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas will be live in the chat section of the Pro Motocross Facebook page so join us as we enjoy another great throwback race.