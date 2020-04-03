450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE

Comment: Anstie should be back on the bike soon, with the hope of being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He hasn’t raced all season due to having surgery on his achilles.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS

Comment: Blose has been out of action since a crash in Glendale left him with a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION

Comment: A big concussion in Glendale put Bogle out of action. He wasn’t slated to return for supercross this season, but with the schedule now undergoing major changes that could change.

Justin Brayton – HAND

Comment: Brayton broke his left hand in Daytona. He’s expected back on the bike soon.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE

Comment: Cianciarulo is back riding and ready to go after breaking his collarbone in Arlington.