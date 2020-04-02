In an interview with Jason Weigandt earlier this week, Feld Entertainment’s Dave Prater explained how Feld, producers of the Monster Energy Supercross Chamionship, is working closely with MX Sports (a sister company to Racer X and promoters of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship) to figure out how to successfully run both championships in full this year. The goal, absolutely, is for Monster Energy Supercross to get rounds 11-17 in at a later date this year.

Prater explained how both promoters were working together on scheduling that would allow remaining supercross rounds to compete before the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—which was updated and bumped back a month to start on June 13. However, even after MX Sports managed to push back the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship by about a month , the COVID-19 situation still makes the possibility of running supercross races in May of early June very low.

Last week, Feld Entertainment announced the remaining rounds 11-17 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship would be completed later this year, with dates and race locations not finalized. While not official, we’re more than likely looking at supercross rounds in September and October, which still won’t be an easy task given other sporting events and scheduling conflicts that could arise.

Here's how Prater explained the situation:

Racer X: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross has been pushed back to June 13th. Is there an attempt to get races in before that, or is that just too short of notice? We don’t even know if we’ll be able to race in May, heck, we might not be able to race June 13th, either. So, do you have an idea of when you’re going to try to get these races in? Before motocross, after that, during? Any idea?

Dave Prater: Again, I think it’s so fluid it’s hard to say. We’ve been working with MX Sports. We were on the phone with Carrie and Davey [Coombs]. They’ve been fantastic. They were able to move the start of their season back to June 13th in hopes that we could get a few rounds in prior to that. But as the things developed over the next several days, if not weeks, we realized that’s probably not realistic. I don’t want to say it’s completely out of the question at this point, but it looks challenging for us to be able to get anything in supercross-wise prior to that first [motocross] event on June 13th. So, after motocross is probably more likely at this point?

Yeah. We just have to work with what windows we have. At present, it looks like whenever Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finishes up, that will be our window to get those seven rounds of supercross in.

Check out the full interview with Prater if you missed it.